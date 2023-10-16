Việt Nam, Russia seeking to expand cooperation in energy, transportation, finance, sci-tech

VIETNAM, October 16 -

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the State Duma of Russia, Vyacheslav Viktorovich Volodin, and Chairman of Việt Nam's National Assembly, Vương Đình Huệ, co-chaired the second meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee between the two countries' parliamentary bodies on Monday, held as part of the former's visit to Việt Nam.

The two sides affirmed their determination to support and promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Russia.

A report from the Vietnamese Sub-Committee of the Việt Nam-Russia Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic, Trade, Scientific, and Technological Cooperation detailed the overall bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Delegates from both sides exchanged, discussed, and evaluated the implementation of cooperation agreements between Việt Nam and Russia, and shared experiences in formulating policies and laws to promote cooperation in areas such as politics, economy, trade, investment, energy, transportation, finance and banking, science and technology, digital transformation, information and communication, education and training, culture, and tourism.

The two sides reiterated the important role of parliamentary cooperation between the countries in strengthening and promoting the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Russia. They agreed to enhance close cooperation at international and regional forums, study, and consider coordinating supervision activities to ensure the effective implementation of cooperation documents signed between the two countries.

The Vietnamese and Russian parliaments also reached an agreement to expand the exchange of information, policies, and legal issues in areas such as the digital economy, development and management of cyberspace, high technology, etc.

The Vietnamese top legislator, Huệ, and his Russian counterpart, Volodin, acknowledged the cooperation results between Việt Nam and Russia in the past period and highly appreciated the substantive content and effectiveness of the second meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee between the two sides' parliaments.

Volodin invited Vietnamese NA Chair Huệ to make an official visit to Russia and co-chair the third meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee between the two countries' parliaments, which will be organised under the chairmanship of the State Duma. — VNS