Party leader praises firm partnership with Russia

VIETNAM, October 16 -

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng spoke highly of the significance of the visit made by Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Viktorovich Volodin during his talks with the Russian guest in Hà Nội on Monday.

Welcoming the results of talks and exchanges between the chairman with Vietnamese senior leaders, Trọng expressed his belief that the visit will make an important contribution to strengthening cooperation between the two parliaments and promoting the Việt Nam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.

The Vietnamese Party chief affirmed that Việt Nam always appreciates the valuable support and assistance that the Soviet and Russian people gave to Việt Nam during the wars and the country’s construction and defence.

Trọng said Việt Nam attaches importance to the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.

The Communist Party of Việt Nam attaches great importance to developing relations with political parties in Russia.

During the talks, Party chief Trọng outlined a number of major directions to continue promoting Việt Nam – Russia relations in the future.

Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation respectfully conveyed the close greetings of Russian President Putin and other high-level Russian leaders to Party chief Trọng.

The Russian leader affirmed that despite many parties following different political trends, the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation always supports promoting the comprehensive strategic partnership with Việt Nam.

The Russian Federation always considers Việt Nam a priority and an important partner in its foreign policy in the Asia-Pacific region, he said. — VNS