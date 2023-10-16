Vitamin K2 Market Worth $1.16 Billion, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global vitamin K2 market is growing at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Pune, India, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitamin K2, also known as menaquinone, is a part of vitamin K family. It plays an important role in keeping bones and heart healthy. MK-4 and MK-7 are the main isomers that are found to be most beneficial. Adequate intake of vitamin K2 is associated with lower risk of vascular damage because it activates matrix GLA protein (MGP) and activates osteocalcin. MGP inhibits blood vessel calcification and promotes bone formation. Natural vitamin K2 is found in fermented foods like mature cheeses and curd, and the traditional Japanese fermented soybean dish “natto.”

According to our new research study on “ Vitamin K2 Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Product (MK-4, MK-7, and Combination Drugs), Dosage Forms (Capsules & Tablets, Powder, and Oils), Source (Natural and Synthetic), Application (Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals and Food, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America),” the global Vitamin K2 Market is expected to grow from $144.57 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of $1160.77 Million by 2030; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 29.7% from 2022 to 2030.





Global Vitamin K2 Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Lonza Group AG, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Balchem Corp., BASF SE, Lesaffre et Cie SA, Seebio Biotech (Shanghai) Co Ltd, Koninklijke DSM NV, Novozymes AS, Glanbia Plc, Anderson Global Group LLC are among the leading companies operating in the vitamin K2 market. These players focus on diversifying and expanding their market presence alongside acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities in the vitamin K2 market. Market players are launching new products into the market. A few examples of such new launches are mentioned below:

In June 2022, Balchem Corporation announced the complete acquisition of Kappa Bioscience AS. The acquisition has helped Balchem expand its product portfolio by adding Kappa Bioscience AS's specialty vitamin K2.

In October 2022, PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced that non-GMO Project company offered it non-GMO verification for its menatto. In March 2022, the company introduced menatto in the US, which is manufactured by edible oils producer J-Oil Mills, Tokyo, Japan.

In May 2023, DSM merged into Firmenich to create a robust platform for reinventing, manufacturing, and combining vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances. The announcement was done to create a new brand called dsm-firmenich, under which the companies will have a competitive edge and growth opportunities for nutrition, health, and beauty segments.

In April 2023, DSM announced negotiations with Adare Pharma Solutions to acquire its Adare Biome for US$ 301.2 million (€275 million). The acquisition will enable DSM to expand its human health and animal nutrition offerings.





Regulatory Considerations and Standards Would Lead to Future Trends in Market:

As the popularity of vitamin K2 grows, regulatory bodies are likely to establish specific guidelines and standards for manufacturing, labeling, and marketing vitamin K2 products. Regulatory bodies might collaborate closely with key players in the sector to create and implement rules that guarantee the consistency and dependability of vitamin K2 supplements and fortified meals sold in the market. These rules safeguard customers by providing accurate information about the components and advantages of vitamin K2 products. Additionally, such regulations can ensure the quality, safety, and accurate representation of vitamin K2 in the market, providing consumers with reliable and transparent information. For instance, there are various authorities, such as FDA and European Food Safety Authority, responsible for the approval and supervision of food, drugs, and health products in the US and European countries. The developed countries has a clear legal framework for functional and health claims involving either nutrient or non-nutrient components. Furthermore, establishing evidence-based recommendations for vitamin K2 supplementation requires cooperation between regulatory bodies, research organizations, and industry specialists. To develop safety standards for particular populations, such as children, expectant mothers, or people with certain medical conditions, regulatory authorities conduct research and consult experts to determine the proper dosage levels, identify any interactions or contraindications, and set safety guidelines regarding the consumption of vitamin K2. The scientific data supporting various advantages of vitamin K2, such as its contribution to bone and cardiovascular health, can be examined to decide whether claims must be displayed on product labels or not. This makes it possible to guarantee that health claims are truthful and backed by solid scientific evidence, ensuring customers are not deceived. Thus, the growing focus on regulatory consideration and standards provides significant opportunities for the growth of the vitamin K2 market.





Global Vitamin K2 Market: Segmental Overview

The “vitamin K2 market” is segmented on the basis of product, dosage forms, source, and application, and geography. The vitamin K2 market, by product, is segmented into MK-4, MK-7, and combination drugs. In 2022, the MK-7 segment held the largest market share, and it is estimated to register the fastest CAGR during 2022–2030. Menaquinone-7 (MK-7) is an advanced, fat-soluble form of vitamin K2 that serves multiple bodily functions. Only vitamin K2 in the form of MK-7 has been proven to provide 24-hour protection to bones and teeth from a single daily dose. MK-7 has a much longer half-life in the body and stays in the blood the longest than other forms of vitamin K2, owing to its presence not only in liver tissues but also in bones, arteries, and soft tissues. Therefore, MK-7 supplementation must only be taken once daily. According to MenaQ7, 45 mcg of MK-7 per day can increase carboxylation and activate vitamin K-dependent proteins, such as osteocalcin for bone health and Matrix GLA Protein (MGP) for heart health.

Based on dosage forms, the vitamin K2 market is segmented into capsules & tablets, powder, and oils. In 2022, the powder segment held the largest market share, and it is estimated to register the fastest CAGR during 2022–2030. Vitamin powder disintegrates quickly in water and other liquids. When taken with water, vitamin K2 products get absorbed faster in powder form and are more effective than in capsule or tablet form. High calcium levels are controlled with vitamin K powder. Vitamin K2 helps reduce calcium absorption, lowering the risk of developing kidney stones or osteoporosis. Blood-thinning drugs (anticoagulants), such as warfarin, can cause bleeding, which vitamin K2 stops and slows. Thus, owing to such factors, the powder segment is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period.

Based on source, the vitamin K2 market is bifurcated into natural and synthetic. In 2022, the natural segment held a larger market share, and it is estimated to register a faster CAGR during 2022–2030. Natural vitamin K2 found in dark leafy greens is essential for metabolism and blood clotting. Vitamin K2, or menaquinone, is present in small amounts in offal and fermented foods. Gut bacteria also produce vitamin K2. Fermented foods are good vitamin K2 sources. Offal and high-fat dairy products contain significant amounts of vitamin K2 because of their fat-soluble properties. Bacteria residing in the human gut also produce small amounts of vitamin K2.

Based on application, the vitamin K2 market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and food, and others. In 2022, the pharmaceuticals segment held the largest market share, and the nutraceuticals and food segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR during 2022–2030. The nutraceutical and food segment is expected to grow rapidly due to high customer demand for nutritional and dietary supplements to address various nutritional deficiencies. Vitamin K2 is added as a dietary supplement to food to increase its nutritional value. Depending on the end-use direction, vitamin K2 can be consumed in food, health and dietary supplements, and functional foods. It is also found in a traditional Japanese dish called "natto." Natto is composed of fermented soybeans using different types of bacteria, including propionic acid bacteria and lactic acid bacteria.





