Olema Oncology Announces Phase 2 Monotherapy Clinical Results to be Presented at the 2023 ESMO Congress

Oral presentation by Dr. Nancy U. Lin from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at 8:55 a.m. CEST/2:55 a.m. ET on October 22, 2023

Olema will host an investor conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on October 23, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology,” Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced an oral presentation on the Phase 2 monotherapy study results of palazestrant (OP-1250), the Company’s complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and selective ER degrader (SERD) for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023 in Madrid, Spain, on October 22, 2023.

Details of the ESMO Congress 2023 mini oral session presentation are:

Title: Updated results from the phase 1/2 study of OP-1250, an oral complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and selective ER degrader (SERD) in patients with advanced or metastatic ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer. Presentation #: 382MO Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 08:55 – 09:00 a.m. CEST (02:55 – 03:00 a.m. ET) Location: Bilbao Auditorium – NCC, IFEMA MADRID



A copy of the presentation will be made available on Olema’s website under the Science section when it is presented at the congress. Abstracts for the posters can be found on the ESMO Congress 2023 website here.

Company Investor Webcast and Conference Call

Olema will host a webcast and conference call for analysts and investors to review data presented at the ESMO Congress 2023 as well as other ongoing studies on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. CEST). Lead study author, Dr. Nancy U. Lin, Associate Chief of the Division of Breast Oncology, Susan F. Smith Center for Women's Cancers, at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA, will join Olema management for the call. Please register for the webcast by visiting the Investors & Media section of Olema’s website at olema.com.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Olema’s lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally-available small molecule with dual activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated both as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial, and in combination with CDK4/6 inhibitors (palbociclib and ribociclib) and a PI3Ka inhibitor (alpelisib), in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Palazestrant has been granted FDA Fast Track designation for the treatment of ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer that has progressed following one or more lines of endocrine therapy with at least one line given in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit us at www.olema.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.