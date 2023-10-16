ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Letter of Intent for a Business Combination with Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc.

Kennesaw, GA, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (“ShoulderUp” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SUAC.U; SUAC; SUAC.WS) today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent for a potential business combination with Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc., a pioneer in the urban mobility market. The Company anticipates entering into a definitive agreement by the end of the year. However, no assurances can be made that the Company will successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement for a business combination or that the Company will be successful in completing the business combination.

About ShoulderUp

ShoulderUp is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

