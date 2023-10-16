ZeroFox Wins “Incident Response Solution of the Year” 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award

Company recognized for innovative, recently-enhanced incident response solutions that will be on display at the NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit in Beverly Hills

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, today announced it was honored with the 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for "Overall Incident Response Solution of the Year." This recognition underscores ZeroFox's commitment to delivering cutting-edge response capabilities that help organizations prepare, detect, contain and recover from cyberattacks and other security incidents.

The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program celebrates outstanding cybersecurity companies, products, and professionals. ZeroFox Incident Response is an extension of its best-in-class external cybersecurity capabilities, designed to provide comprehensive digital forensics and incident response support to organizations around the world. Trusted by over 1,000 customers across 50 countries for breach and incident response in the last year, ZeroFox Response works swiftly to help organizations minimize the impact of breaches, protect customer trust, maintain business continuity, and meet regulatory compliance.

ZeroFox recently added intelligent pen-testing to its already robust portfolio of incident response offerings. This new service combines industry leading cyber intelligence into a rigorous intelligent penetration testing solution that helps customers identify potential weaknesses in their systems, and improve cyber defenses and resilience. Additional key features of ZeroFox Response include:

End-to-End Response Services: ZeroFox offers comprehensive response services, from investigation to notification, allowing security teams to concentrate on critical tasks while ZeroFox manages the complexities of incident management.

ZeroFox offers comprehensive response services, from investigation to notification, allowing security teams to concentrate on critical tasks while ZeroFox manages the complexities of incident management. Adversary Disruption and Automated Takedowns: ZeroFox's global takedown service proactively disrupts phishing and fraud threats, preventing further harm from cyber adversaries.

ZeroFox's global takedown service proactively disrupts phishing and fraud threats, preventing further harm from cyber adversaries. Continuous Dark Web Monitoring: ZeroFox monitors the dark web continuously, identifying compromised credentials, sensitive data leaks, and relevant attack planning and chatter to protect organizations' data and assets.

ZeroFox monitors the dark web continuously, identifying compromised credentials, sensitive data leaks, and relevant attack planning and chatter to protect organizations' data and assets. Ransomware Readiness Assessment: ZeroFox assists organizations in assessing and prioritizing their defensive measures, enhancing their confidence in protecting against and responding to ransomware attacks effectively.

ZeroFox assists organizations in assessing and prioritizing their defensive measures, enhancing their confidence in protecting against and responding to ransomware attacks effectively. Tabletop Exercises: ZeroFox curates and facilitates a customized scenario that is specifically designed to evaluate the preparedness of the organization in responding to a cyber attack or other cyber-related emergency. Tabletop Exercises involve a targeted group of people to discuss a hypothetical scenario to identify strengths and weaknesses in the response effort.

ZeroFox curates and facilitates a customized scenario that is specifically designed to evaluate the preparedness of the organization in responding to a cyber attack or other cyber-related emergency. Tabletop Exercises involve a targeted group of people to discuss a hypothetical scenario to identify strengths and weaknesses in the response effort. Threat Hunting: Powered by ZeroFox’s world-class threat intelligence capability and Digital Forensics & Incident Response team, ZeroFox’s threat hunting service investigates the customer environment for evidence of malicious activity, undiscovered threats, and risks within existing security controls.

Powered by ZeroFox’s world-class threat intelligence capability and Digital Forensics & Incident Response team, ZeroFox’s threat hunting service investigates the customer environment for evidence of malicious activity, undiscovered threats, and risks within existing security controls. NEW Intelligent Pentesting: Tailored pentesting that mimics threat actor TTPs likely to target an organization, followed by a full retest of the organization’s patched security platform following the original Penetration Test recommendations.



"We are honored to be recognized with the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Overall Incident Response Solution of the Year," said Jamie Tolles, ZeroFox VP of Response. "This award reaffirms our position as a full end-to-end cybersecurity provider and our commitment to supporting organizations with the most advanced and effective incident response solutions to better protect their digital assets and reputation."

ZeroFox will exhibit its award-winning incident response services at the NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit in Beverly Hills, California on Oct 16–18, 2023. For more information about ZeroFox's award-winning incident response solutions, stop by Booth #11 or visit https://www.zerofox.com/cyber-response-services/ .

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

Media Inquiries

Maisie Guzi, ZeroFox

press@zerofox.com

Investor Relations

Todd Weller, ZeroFox

investor@zerofox.com

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.