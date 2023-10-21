Orange Football Network Continues to Climb, Partnering with United City FC Women
Orange Football Network pioneers equality in soccer, partnering with UCFCWomen to redefine and elevate women’s soccer training globally.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another successful partnership is on the horizon for Orange Football Network (OFN), the educational app committed to spreading elite European soccer insight to all players. Today, OFN announced they have partnered with United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) team United City FC Women’s Team (UCFCWomen).
Having recently partnered with Villareal Las Vegas Academy and high-end European academy coaches, this collaboration further boosts OFN’s vision of expanding elite European soccer knowledge not only in men’s soccer, but for women soccer players as well.
“This is the first step to breaking down gender barriers in the game of soccer. By giving both men and women equal opportunity to improve their game with OFN, we are pioneering a new way of looking at soccer training and what it can be” commented Nick Smith, Associate Director of Business Operations.
This relationship assures that the United City FC Women’s Team can utilize all of the rich resources OFN, along with Europe's finest youth academy coaches, have built together. Especially, the contents that revolve around decision-making and soccer IQ are what UCFC plans to implement in their training.
Adding his insight, Steven Hawthorne, owner of the United City FC Women stated, “OFN is a pioneering platform that caters to all players of all levels. They have created quality decision-making and soccer IQ content that not only helps players see the game differently but included a lot of fun interactive content to keep players engaged. Using their technology provided, we are aiming to strengthen our success here at UCFCWomen.”
About OFN
OFN is not just another soccer educational platform; it's a movement committed to bridging the gap between young athletes and elite European soccer wisdom. By collaborating with coaches from renowned professional clubs, particularly those behind the scenes in youth academies, OFN ensures that premium soccer training, which was once exclusive to Europe’s top teams, is now accessible to all. Through this endeavor, OFN is shaping the future of soccer, one lesson at a time.
About United City FC Women
United City FC Women is a semi-pro women’s soccer team based in Los Angeles directly addressing the need to help identify and develop talented players who fell through the cracks, were overlooked by the college system, minority players of Latino, African American, Pan- Asian and other immigrant backgrounds. A big inaugural season in 2021 saw UCFCWomen become UPSL Women’s Champions while two players were picked to represent their national team of El Salvador. In 2022, the team moved to compete in the South West Premier League, part of National Independent Soccer Association (NISA), and proved their approach and philosophy worked by winning their second successive Championship. UCFCWomen has built a successful pathway to pro club to help launch a new generation of fearless female soccer players. UCFCWomen currently has 6 national team players representing their countries and helped move multiple players to pro clubs around the world.
