Moldova: EU and UNDP report progress on conservation of Chisinau circus

The European Union and UNDP have made significant progress in the past eight months in work to restore the Chisinau Circus. These works, which are part of the first phase of the building’s restoration and conservation, are supported by the European Union’s Confidence Building Measures Programme, implemented by UNDP.

Since March 2023, the roof covering of the crown and lantern have been replaced, the load-bearing layer of the dome covering has been restored and the rainwater drainage system from the dome has been replaced.

At this stage, works are being carried out on three sectors: the dome covering, the terrace-type roof, and insulating the dome from the inside.

To make the building more energy-efficient, the old thermal insulation, based on glass wool, is being replaced with a new one based on basalt wool and lined with magnesium oxide panels. The new Circus roof will meet energy efficiency requirements, and the materials will also provide fire protection.

The installation of the metal roofing of the dome will soon be completed, as well as the replacement of the main building’s facade stained glass windows.

For technical expertise, design and work on the first phase of the restoration, the European Union has allocated more than €1,800,000.

