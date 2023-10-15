To the participants of the solemn ceremony dedicated to the 30th anniversary of TURKSOY

Dear ladies and gentlemen!

I warmly welcome you to the solemn ceremony held in Baku on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the International Organization of Turkic Culture, TURKSOY.

The Turkic world with its ancient and magnificent culture has written pages full of pride in the history of human civilization. Deriving strength from their glorious past, Turkic peoples have always stood the test of time and preserved their national and cultural identity to this day. TURKSOY as the first international institution established among brotherly Turkic countries has made commendable contributions to protecting the all-Turkic cultural heritage distinguished by its unparalleled richness, conveying this great wealth to future generations and introducing it to the world.

The traditional projects, regular culture days, art festivals, as well as solemn anniversaries of masterpieces of the Turkic world, significant historical and cultural events and outstanding personalities with the organization and direct participation of TURKSOY have further deepened and strengthened the relationships among Turkic peoples. Even today, the organization spares no effort to bring the cultural and artistic figures of member countries closer together. Its activities have always been appreciated in all summit meetings of the heads of Turkic states and joint declarations of heads of state and government.

Azerbaijan has always supported TURKSOY with large-scale projects related to the protection and promotion of our common Turkic heritage, and tried to expand the cultural integration of Turkic-speaking countries. The relations of cooperation between the organization and our republic are currently at the highest level. The declaration of the city of Shusha as the “cultural capital of the Turkic world” in 2023, the holding of the 1st Turkic World Cultural Forum and the “TURKSOY Culture Days” dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, are clear indicators of our joint efforts in this direction.

I wish each of you continued success in further strengthening the unity of the Turkic world and protecting and maintaining our common cultural and spiritual values.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 14 October 2023