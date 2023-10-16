Kurdish Film Festival Lights Up New York
A celebration of Kurdish cinema, art, dance, and culture in East VillageNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Kurdish Film Festival returns to Village East by Angelika Theatre, Oct. 20-26
The New York Kurdish Film Festival announces its 7th edition, from October 20-26, 2023 at the historic Village East by Angelika Theatre. This event will showcase the cinematic achievements of Kurdistan and its global diaspora, spotlighting 17 exceptional films created by talented filmmakers who share the rich tapestry of Kurdish heritage.
The founder of the New York Kurdish Film Festival, Ms. Xeyal Qertel, a distinguished Kurdish woman, educator and resident of New York, expressed her vision for the festival, stating, “Our goal is to ensure audiences in New York City are exposed to Kurdish film, culture, and the resilience of our people. Through the power of cinema and cultural events, we aim to illuminate the beauty and struggles of the Kurdish identity.”
Ticket holders have the opportunity to meet the filmmakers, and other artists in-person. The New York Kurdish Cultural Center will also host an opening weekend reception featuring traditional Kurdish food and chai.
Marking an essential moment in history, this year’s festival has been strategically timed to honor the enduring spirit of Kurdish resistance, commemorating 100 years since the Lausanne Treaty. The treaty resulted in the division of Kurdistan among countries like Turkey, and eventually Iraq and Syria, which were mandates of Great Britain and France, respectively. This year’s NY Kurdish Film Festival aims not only to spread awareness but also to celebrate the indomitable will of the Kurdish people who have steadfastly resisted oppression despite facing historical injustices.
A Journey Through Kurdish Culture and History
Spanning a wide spectrum of genres, the festival will feature documentaries, dramas, and short films, live Kurdish music, a program for children, and a govend—traditional Kurdish circle dancing--performance. A Kurdish American novelist will give a talk on his new book. Attendees will also be treated to Kurdish cuisine. With a dedicated focus on unearthing the essence of Kurdish culture, history, and the ongoing struggle for freedom, this event promises to be a transformative cultural journey.
The opening night of the festival will witness the screening of the profoundly poignant film “The Pasha, My Mother, and I.” This evocative creation by filmmaker Nevine Gerits pays homage to her mother, Pervin, who hailed from a noble Kurdish family and dedicated her life to tireless activism in pursuit of Kurdish freedom. Through this film viewers will gain intimate insights into Pervin’s journey, making it a deeply personal and historically significant experience. Nevine will join the festival for an audience discussion.
Beyond the opening film, the festival boasts an array of compelling cinematic works. Hailing from West Kurdistan, Rojava, filmmakers like Rêger Azad Kaya, Sevinaz Evdike, and Manal Masri will present the captivating films “When the Seedlings Grow,” “The Wedding Parade,” and “Touching Freedom,” respectively. From North Kurdistan, Bakur, a powerful documentary titled “Tearing Walls Down” sheds light on several imprisoned Kurdish women politicians, while “The Wheel” by Metîn Ewr memorializes an episode of Kurdish resistance in the early 1990s. East Kurdistan, Rojhelat, will contribute, among others, “Hope” by Mozghan Kavousi, an accomplished activist venturing into directing for the first time. Iraqi Kurdistan will be well represented with films like “The Hole in the Wall” by Bilal Korkut, offering insightful explorations of different facets of Kurdish life and struggle. Filmmakers from Iraqi Kurdistan will travel to New York City to participate in-person.
Several directors will offer Q&As after their film is shown, either live or virtually.
The film festival selection committee and volunteers represent the entire Kurdish diaspora, as well as American friends of the Kurdish community. The New York Kurdish Culture Center—the parent organization of the film festival—worked with the U.S. Embassy – Erbil Consulate for cultural visa processing for official invitees from Iraq.
New York Kurdish Film Festival History:
The New York Kurdish Film Festival, established in 2017, takes place every fall over several days. The festival’s program typically features a mix of short and feature-length films, dramas, documentaries, and animations, from diverse regions of Kurdistan. The films’ directors may be either Kurdish or non-Kurdish. Many of the films have their American premieres here.
The film festival will be held at the historic Village East by Angelika Theatre in the East Village of Manhattan in New York City. Designed in the Moorish Revival style, the theatre was built in 1926. Since 1991, it has been operated by Angelika Film Center as a seven-screen multiplex. The theater is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
For those seeking further information, the festival's official website is https://nykcc.org . The New York Kurdish Cultural Center hosts cultural events and educational programming throughout the year. The organization is an officially registered nonprofit and has an all-volunteer staff.
For sponsorship opportunities or media inquiries, please contact: info@nykcc.org.
NYKFF7 Schedule of Events
Friday, October 20
Theater 1
6:00-7:00pm / Opening reception & Red Carpet Arrivals
7-7:10pm / Opening remarks by executive director Xeyal Qertel
7:10-7:20pm / Remarks by honorary guest Navid Zardi, Iranian-Kurdish Star recording artist
7:20-7:30pm / Koma Govend (dance)
7:30-7:45pm / DJ Durry (music)
7:45pm / Film: The Pasha, My Mother, and I (Documentary, Belgium, 83 min)
9:00-9:30pm / Q&A with director Nevine Gerits (appearing in person), hosted by Xeyal Qertel
9:30-10pm / Community gathering (Reception area)
Saturday, October 21
Theater 1
2pm / Doors open
2-3pm / Program for children (storytelling, games, dance, Kurdish language, history, gifts)
3-3:16pm / Film: Laboratory No. 2 (Documentary, Basur and Rojhelat, 16 min.)
3:16-3:35pm / Live Kurdish music with Osman Mirwais
3:35-5:00pm / Film: Touching Freedom (Fiction, Sweden, 71 min.)
5-5:30pm / Honorary guest Navid Zardi, interviewed by Zhiko Raziani
5:30-7pm / Film: When the Seedlings Grow (Fiction, Rojava, 83 min.)
7-7:15pm / Film: The Wheel (Fiction, Bakur, 14 min.)
7:15-7:26pm / Film: The Witching Hour (Fiction, Rojhelat, 11 min.)
7:30-8pm / Soft as Metal (Documentary, Sweden, 28 min.)
Sunday, October 22
Theater 2
3:00pm / Doors open
3:30-3:55pm / Film: Seven Symphonies of the Zagros (Documentary, Rojhelat, 24 min.)
4-4:15pm / The Address (Fiction, Bakur, 16 min.)
4:30-5:30 / Book talk with Dr. Zaid Brifkani (in person), introduced by Janet Biehl
5:30-6 / Break
6-6:50pm/ Film: Tearing Walls Down (Documentary, Bakur, 50 min.)
7:20-8pm / Q&A with directors Hebûn Polat and Şerif Çiçek
Monday, October 23
Theater 2
6:30pm / Doors open
7-8pm / Workshop: “The Ethics of Documentary Filmmaking” with Azad Azizyan and Natalie Bullock Brown
8:15-8:30pm / Film: Things Unheard Of (Fiction, Bakur, 15 min.)
8:30-9pm / Film: The Land of Buried Women (Documentary, Basur, 16 min.)
Tuesday, October 24
Theater 2
6:30pm / Doors open
7pm / Film: I Turn Off the Lights (Fiction, Rojhelat, 14 min.)
7:15-8:30pm / Film: I Had Seeded Pomegranate for You (Fiction, Rojhelat, 78 min.)
Wednesday, October 25
Theater 2
6:30pm / Doors open
6:45-8:00pm / Film: The Hole in the Wall (Fiction, Bakur, 76 min.)
8-8:15pm / Film: Hope (Fiction, Rojhelat, 15 min.)
8:30-8:40pm / Q&A with director Bilal Korkût (appearing in person), hosted by Fexrî Seker
Thursday, October 26
Theater 2
6:00-6:30pm / Live music with Osman Mirwais
6:30-7:40pm / Film: The Wedding Parade (Fiction, Rojava, 70 min.)
8-9pm / Closing reception, Live music with DJ Durry
===
Who We Are
The New York Kurdistan Cultural Center (NYKCC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Kurdish people. Through various cultural events, educational initiatives, and festivals like the NYKFF, NYKCC fosters greater understanding and appreciation of Kurdish culture and its contributions to the world. NYKCC is a volunteer-led, nonpartisan organization.
