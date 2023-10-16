Rubber Coated Fabric Market Estimated to Reach $7,787 million by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.1%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rubber Coated Fabric Market is projected to grow from USD 6,357 million in 2023 to USD 7,787 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2028, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Various sectors, including the automotive, aerospace, healthcare, building, and sporting goods industries, are the main drivers of the need for rubber coated fabric. The need for rubber-coated fabric is anticipated to rise as these sectors develop and innovate.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=157788576

Browse in-depth TOC on "Rubber Coated Fabric Market”

207- Market Data Tables

45- Figures

190- Pages

List of Key Players in Rubber Coated Fabric Market:

Continental AG (Germany) Trelleborg AB (Sweden) Saint-Gobain S.A (France) Colmant Coated Fabrics (France) The Rubber Company (England) White Cross Rubber Products Limited (England) Caodetex S.A. (Argentina) Auburn Manufacturing, Inc. (US) Fothergill Group (England) Arville Textiles Limited (England) Zenith Rubber (India) Bobet Company (France) others

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Rubber Coated Fabric Market:

Drivers: Stringent regulatory requirements for worker’s safety Restraints: Availability of substitute Opportunity: Technological advancement Challenge: Fluctuating raw material prices

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=157788576

Key Findings of the Study:

By type, the synthetic segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2023. By end-use, the industrial segment was the second largest in 2022, by value. By application, the boats & gangway bellows is estimated to be the largest segment during 2023 to 2028, by value. North America was the largest region in the rubber coated fabric market in 2022, by value.

Based on type, the synthetic rubber coated fabric was the largest segment in 2022. This growth can be attributed to the ability to customize synthetic rubber coatings to match specific performance needs. Manufacturers can modify the composition and attributes of synthetic rubber coatings to improve qualities including flexibility, abrasion resistance, chemical resistance, and weather resistance.

Based on application, the protective suits & gloves is estimated to grow at the highest rate during 2023 to 2028, in terms of volume. In a number of industries, the use of proper personal protective equipment (PPE) is required by strict occupational safety requirements and standards. Rubber coated protective clothing such as suits and gloves offer protection from occupational threats such as chemicals and biological agents. The need for rubber-coated fabric in the creation of protective suits and gloves is driven by compliance with these rules.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=157788576

Based on end-use, the transportation & watercraft segment is projected to be the largest market from 2023 to 2028, by value. Fabric that has been rubber coated is good at sealing and waterproofing. Rubber-coated fabric is used in transportation applications such as truck tarps, vehicle wraps and cargo containment to assist shield the cargo from moisture, dirt and other outside elements. Rubber coated fabric is used for boat covers, sailcloths, inflatable structures, and other parts that need to be waterproof and airtight in watercraft applications. Such uses further propel the market growth of this segment.

Based on region, Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during 2023 to 2028, in terms of value. With the creation of manufacturing facilities and industrial zones, the MEA region is rapidly industrializing. Conveyor belts, seals, gaskets, and protective covers are just a few industrial uses for rubber-coated fabric. Thus, rubber-coated fabric is in higher demand due to the expansion of industrial sectors in the MEA region.

Browse Adjacent Markets Yarns, Fabric and Textile Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com