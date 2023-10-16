Christelle Soto-Suarez of Pistachio-Cassis Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

EAST YORK, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you an ambitious woman feeling stuck in your career and all aspects of your life? Are you yearning to live the life you always dreamed of having, but something is holding you back and you can’t quite put you finger on it? Perhaps you are struggling with inner conflict and self-sabotaging behaviors that prevent you from being your very best self. That’s why there is no better time to seek an unbiased highly qualified professional that will help you find the tools and support you on your journey to a better happier self-fulfilled you.

Christelle Soto-Suarez, founder of Pistachio-Cassis Coaching, is a Self-leadership Awakener and an Executive and Leadership Coach. She empowers hard-working, busy female professionals, including women in STEM / construction, to rediscover and develop their self-awareness and to overcome their personal and professional challenges.

With incredible insight, depth, and through actionable step by step strategies, Christelle empowers her clients to unleash their full potential and change their self-limiting mindset. Using her coaching skills, she asks compelling questions so they dig deep, start living authentically, and take the first step towards transformation.

As a Self-leadership Awakener, Chriselle guides individuals in personal and professional arenas so they can finally start to live with more clarity, purpose, and passion.

Christelle also encourages young women curious about, or at the beginning of, construction and other STEM related careers, as such careers provide many opportunities for women to expand their professional horizon, despite these industries still woefully remaining male-dominated fields where women continue to remain underrepresented.

Prior to starting her own coaching practice, Christelle had a successful twenty plus years career in the construction industry where she worked internationally in France, Gibraltar, the UK, Germany, and Canada. Christelle has been through the trenches and she knows what it’s like to feel lost, fall and get back up again, and then ultimately take charge of your own life.

Drawing from her own experiences, she encourages women to bridge the gender gap and claim their rightful seat at the leadership table. She believes women should embrace their natural leadership styles so they can build powerful Executive presence.

Through effective tools and tailored solutions, Christelle helps professionals acquire much needed clarity and make meaningful impact on their own terms, to assert themselves and build confidence and self–esteem, to live with authenticity and create more balanced and fulfilled lives. She coaches them to discover their inner leadership so they can thrive in every aspect of their lives.

