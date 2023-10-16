Submit Release
News Search

There were 291 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,939 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Palestinian Authority President Abbas

READOUT

OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

OCTOBER 13, 2023

 

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

 

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Amman.  The Secretary reiterated the United States’ unequivocal condemnation of the abhorrent terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel.  The Secretary also detailed U.S. efforts to coordinate with partners to prevent the conflict from widening.

The Secretary extended his condolences to the families of Palestinian civilian victims of this conflict, and reiterated that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s legitimate right to dignity, freedom, justice, and self-determination.

The Secretary thanked President Abbas and his team for their work to further calm the situation for the benefit of Palestinians, Israelis, and the tens of thousands of Americans who also call the West Bank home.  Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to cooperation with the Palestinian leadership and people on efforts to ensure security for all.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Palestinian Authority President Abbas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more