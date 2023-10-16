Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Palestinian Authority President Abbas

READOUT

OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

OCTOBER 13, 2023

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Amman. The Secretary reiterated the United States’ unequivocal condemnation of the abhorrent terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel. The Secretary also detailed U.S. efforts to coordinate with partners to prevent the conflict from widening.

The Secretary extended his condolences to the families of Palestinian civilian victims of this conflict, and reiterated that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s legitimate right to dignity, freedom, justice, and self-determination.

The Secretary thanked President Abbas and his team for their work to further calm the situation for the benefit of Palestinians, Israelis, and the tens of thousands of Americans who also call the West Bank home. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to cooperation with the Palestinian leadership and people on efforts to ensure security for all.