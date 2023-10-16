Secretary Blinken’s Call with People’s Republic of China (PRC) Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi

READOUT

OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

OCTOBER 14, 2023

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with PRC Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

As part of the Administration’s intensive diplomatic engagements to stand with Israel and condemn the terrorist attacks by Hamas, the Secretary reiterated U.S. support for Israel’s right to defend itself and called for an immediate cessation of Hamas’ attacks and the release of all hostages. The Secretary also discussed the importance of maintaining stability in the region and discouraging other parties from entering the conflict.

The two sides noted the importance of maintaining open channels of communication and responsibly managing the U.S.-China relationship.