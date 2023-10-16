Submit Release
News Search

There were 291 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,939 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Call with People’s Republic of China (PRC) Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi

READOUT

OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

OCTOBER 14, 2023

 

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with PRC Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

As part of the Administration’s intensive diplomatic engagements to stand with Israel and condemn the terrorist attacks by Hamas, the Secretary reiterated U.S. support for Israel’s right to defend itself and called for an immediate cessation of Hamas’ attacks and the release of all hostages. The Secretary also discussed the importance of maintaining stability in the region and discouraging other parties from entering the conflict.

The two sides noted the importance of maintaining open channels of communication and responsibly managing the U.S.-China relationship.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Call with People’s Republic of China (PRC) Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more