“The 15th Higher Education International Conference” Call for Papers until October 28

MACAU, October 16 - Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) and the Asia-Pacific Quality Network (APQN) are jointly organising “The 15th Higher Education International Conference – Artificial Intelligence and Pedagogical Transformation: Implications for Higher Education Quality Assurance”, with the call for papers until October 28th. Experts and scholars of higher education in Macao and around the world are cordially invited to participate and present papers in related fields.

This year’s conference, focusing on the theme of “Artificial Intelligence and Pedagogical Transformation: Implications for Higher Education Quality Assurance”, will be held in Macao Polytechnic University from December 11th to 13th, 2023, and will continue to offer an exchange platform for Macao and higher education institutions and scholars from all over the world. Related topics include: applications of AI in higher education, AI-based assessment and feedback, quality assurance of AI-based learning, personalising learning through AI, AI and teacher professional development, AI and curriculum innovation, opportunities and challenges of AI in education, ethical considerations of AI in education, and AI and the future of education.

Submitted papers will be reviewed according to their relevance to the conference theme, originality and clarity. Selected papers will be recommended to be published by the Scopus-indexed journal Asian Education and Development Studies (ISSN 2046-3162). The call for English full papers for the conference is now ongoing. The deadline for submission is on October 28th; papers should neither have been published before nor should be under consideration for publication elsewhere. Details of the conference can be found on the conference website （https://www.mpu.edu.mo/heconf2023） or call 8599 6531 or 8599 6193 for inquiries.