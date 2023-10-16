BioNTech to Present Multiple Program Updates Across Modalities at ESMO Congress 2023

Program updates include new data for investigational CAR-T and ex-vivo T cell therapies, a novel ADC, a FixVac off-the-shelf mRNA cancer vaccine, and a bi-specific antibody

New data from BioNTech’s investigational autologous CAR-T therapy BNT211 demonstrate the potential of the Company’s innovative approach of combining an autologous CAR-T cell therapy targeting Claudin-6 (“CLDN6”) with a CLDN6-encoding CAR-T cell amplifying mRNA vaccine (“CARVac”)

First-in-human data from Phase 1/2 study with next-generation Trop-2 targeting ADC candidate BNT325 (DB-1305) in advanced/metastatic solid tumors show encouraging initial efficacy signals and a manageable safety profile

BioNTech advances key clinical programs into late-stage development while strengthening its clinical-stage oncology pipeline with synergistic potential

MAINZ, Germany, October 16, 2023 – BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) will present data across its oncology pipeline, covering multiple solid tumor types and novel mechanisms of action, at the European Society for Molecular Oncology (“ESMO”) Congress 2023 in Madrid, Spain from October 20-24, 2023. The updates will feature oral and poster presentations for five candidates of BioNTech’s clinical pipeline across the Company’s drug classes, which comprise mRNA-based immunotherapies, cell therapies, protein-based therapeutics, and small molecules.

“This year’s ESMO presentations underline the potential of BioNTech’s precision medicine toolkit for the treatment of solid tumor indications with high unmet medical need, where many patients still remain underserved,” said Prof. Özlem Türeci, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at BioNTech. “We aim to develop and combine innovative immunotherapies for patients at different disease stages, which we believe could increase the likelihood of therapeutic success, reduce the risk of emergence of secondary resistance mechanisms, and unlock a larger potential patient population.”

Highlights of BioNTech’s clinical stage programs to be presented at ESMO Congress 2023:

Cell Therapies

BioNTech will present new data of its investigational autologous Claudin-6 (CLDN6)-directed CAR-T cell therapy BNT211 ( NCT04503278 ), including data showing the potential of combining these CAR-T cells with a CLDN6-encoding CAR-T cell amplifying mRNA vaccine (“CARVac”).

), including data showing the potential of combining these CAR-T cells with a CLDN6-encoding CAR-T cell amplifying mRNA vaccine (“CARVac”). Initial data from BioNTech's first-in-human Phase 1 study with BNT221 ( NCT04625205 ), a personalized, autologous neoantigen-specific T cell therapy, will be presented. The initial results show a manageable safety profile and tumor regression in several patients with anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA4 pretreated advanced or metastatic melanoma.

Protein-based Therapeutics

The Company will present first-in-human data of BNT325 (DB-1305) ( NCT05438329 ), a next-generation Trop-2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (“ADC”), which is being jointly developed with Duality Biologics. Initial data with this candidate show encouraging preliminary efficacy and a manageable safety profile in patients with advanced/metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

mRNA-based immunotherapies

A trial in progress poster will inform on the ongoing EMPOWERVAX Lung 1 Phase 2 trial ( NCT05557591 ), which is being conducted together with Regeneron, evaluating the efficacy and safety of BioNTech’s fully-owned off-the-shelf mRNA cancer vaccine candidate BNT116 in combination with cemiplimab versus cemiplimab alone in the first-line treatment of patients with advanced NSCLC and PD-L1 expression ≥50%.

In addition, BioNTech will also present pre-clinical data from its BNT314 (GEN1059) program, which is being jointly developed with Genmab. BNT314 (GEN1059) is a novel bispecific antibody candidate aimed at boosting antitumor immune responses through EpCAM-dependent 4-1BB agonistic activity. In pre-clinical studies, BNT314 (GEN1059) enhanced T-cell activation, proliferation, and effector functions in vitro and ex vivo and promoted antitumor activity in vivo. A Phase 1/2 trial is planned to start by early 2024 and will assess the safety and preliminary antitumor activity of BNT314 (GEN1059) in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

BioNTech has established a diversified clinical oncology pipeline of more than 25 programs in high unmet medical need solid tumor indications in more than 30 clinical studies, including seven programs in advanced Phase 2 studies and one candidate in a pivotal Phase 3 study. BioNTech is advancing the Company’s key programs into late-stage development while strengthening its clinical-stage oncology pipeline with synergistic potential, with the aim to deliver the next generation of oncology breakthroughs.

The full abstracts are available on the ESMO Congress website . Click here for further information on BioNTech’s pipeline candidates.

Full Presentation Details:

Late-breaking presentation

Candidate: BNT211

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics

Abstract Title: “BNT211-01: Interim results from a repeat dose escalation study of CLDN6 CAR-T cells manufactured with an automated process ± a CLDN6-encoding CAR-T cell-Amplifying RNA Vaccine (CARVac)”

Abstract Number: LBA35

Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Time: 4:30-6:00 PM CET

Proffered paper session

Candidate: BNT221

Session title: Investigational Immunotherapy

Abstract Title: “NTC-001: A phase I study to test safety and efficacy of BNT221, a non-engineered neoantigen-specific T cell product, in patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma”

Abstract Number: 1017O

Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Time: 10:15-11:40 AM CET

Poster

Candidate: BNT325 (DB-1305)

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics

Abstract Title: “DB-1305 (a Trop-2 targeted antibody-drug-conjugate [ADC]) in patients with advanced solid tumors: Preliminary clinical results from the Phase 1/2a study”

Poster Number: 689P

Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Candidate: BNT116

Session Title: NSCLC. metastatic

Abstract Title: "A phase 2 study of cemiplimab plus BNT116 versus cemiplimab alone in first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer with PD-L1 expression ≥50%"

Poster Number: 1503TiP

Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Candidate: BNT314 (GEN1059)

Session Title: Investigational Immunotherapy

Abstract Title: “DuoBody-EpCAMx4-1BB mediates conditional T cell co-stimulation and promotes antitumor activity in preclinical models”

Poster Number: 1072P

Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

