China-Việt Nam relations enter new development stage: Ambassador Xiong Bo

VIETNAM, October 16 -

HÀ NỘI – China and Việt Nam have recorded significant cooperation achievements in various fields and the two countries are entering a new development stage of collaboration, Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam Xiong Bo has said.

Speaking at a press conference on the threshold of President Võ Văn Thưởng’s visit to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing from October 17-20, Xiong Bo said that after 15 years of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, China and Việt Nam have enjoyed stable and well-developed relations.

The two countries have also increased high-level meetings, with the visit by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyễn Phú Trọng to China last year after the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party as the most apparent proof.

Trọng was the first foreign leader that China invited and officially welcomed immediately after the 20th Congress. This was a visit of historical significance, Bo said, adding that since the beginning of this year, leaders of the two sides have continued to maintain regular exchanges and contacts.

In addition to improving political trust, Việt Nam and China have also strengthened investment, economic and trade cooperation, which Xiong Bo said has been important for the development of each country.

China maintains its position as Việt Nam's largest trading partner and Việt Nam is also China's largest trading partner in ASEAN. In the first nine months of this year, China ranked second in terms of investment in Việt Nam.

According to the diplomat, another highlight of the China-Việt Nam relationship is the constant coordination, exchanges and cooperation in regional and international issues.

China respects and supports Việt Nam in further promoting its important and constructive role in regional and international issues, he said.

He said that amid conflicts in several regions around the world, the stable situation in Asia-Pacific can help the region become a main driver for global economic growth.

This is a very important opportunity, he said, adding that emerging economies in the region, including China and Việt Nam, now wield increasing influence and stronger voices.

He said that overall, Việt Nam-China relations "have more opportunities than challenges" as the political trust between the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and States has been increasingly solidified and the bond between the two countries' people is becoming stronger and stronger. – VNS