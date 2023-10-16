PHILIPPINES, October 16 -
Press Release
October 16, 2023
PROPOSED SENATE RESOLUTION 829 FILED BY SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS
CALLING FOR THE APPROPRIATE COMMITTEE OF THE SENATE OF THE REPUBLIC OF THE PHILIPPINES TO CONDUCT AN INVESTIGATION IN AID OF LEGISLATION INTO THE TROUBLING SERIES OF HACKING AND DATA BREACH INCIDENTS INVOLVING GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, THE SUFFICIENCY OF PREVAILING CYBERSECURITY MEASURES IN GOVERNMENT, AND GOVERNMENT PREPAREDNESS FOR MALICIOUS CYBERATTACKS
