Proposed Senate Resolution 829 filed by Senator Risa Hontiveros

PHILIPPINES, October 16 - Press Release
October 16, 2023

PROPOSED SENATE RESOLUTION 829 FILED BY SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS

CALLING FOR THE APPROPRIATE COMMITTEE OF THE SENATE OF THE REPUBLIC OF THE PHILIPPINES TO CONDUCT AN INVESTIGATION IN AID OF LEGISLATION INTO THE TROUBLING SERIES OF HACKING AND DATA BREACH INCIDENTS INVOLVING GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, THE SUFFICIENCY OF PREVAILING CYBERSECURITY MEASURES IN GOVERNMENT, AND GOVERNMENT PREPAREDNESS FOR MALICIOUS CYBERATTACKS

_______________

See attached resolution in pdf file

