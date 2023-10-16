Regenx Announces System Surpasses Prior Recovery Rates

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the “Company” or “Regenx” (CSE:RGX) (OTCQB:RGXTF) (FSE:YRS WKN:A2DSW3) is pleased to announce the system recovery rates obtained during the start-up phase of the commissioning of Module One in Greeneville TN.



During the initial phase of commissioning a recovery rate of 86% for both Platinum (Pt) and Palladium (Pd) were consistently achieved. By the end of the commissioning phase recoveries of 94% for Pt and 98% for Pd were attained. The recovery rates reported previously were solely for the leaching process. The overall recovery results currently reported reflect the entirety of the process including all sections where potential precious metal losses occur, such as leaching, solid/liquid separation and the Merrill Crowe recovery.

“The team is very excited being able to replicate the results from the lab and pilot plant trials during the start up commissioning phase. These results were obtained using very low-grade materials which makes this even more exciting as low-grade material was the most challenging to obtain high recoveries in the lab environment. Everyone at Regenx is excited as we enter the next stage of the Company’s development as a fully commercial operation. The Company’s vision is to become a global solution for an ever increasing multi-billion dollar problem”, stated Greg Pendura, CEO.

About Regenx Tech Corp

Regenx is positioned for growth in the Clean Tech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling. For further information visit www.regenx.tech

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







