FDH Aero Launches New Website for PDQ Airspares

New website designed to deliver speed and personalized experience for PDQ’s growing aerospace consumables customer base

COMMERCE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero, a global supply chain solutions provider for aerospace and defense OEMs and aftermarket segments, today announced the launch of a new website for FDH Aero brand PDQ Airspares (PDQ), a top-tier distributor of aerospace consumables and provider of supply chain management services to the airline and MRO industry. Coinciding with PDQ’s five-year anniversary as a member of the FDH Aero family of brands, the new site is live and operational as of today.



Designed to deliver speed, accessibility and a personalized experience for PDQ’s growing customer base, the new site features an updated brand look while retaining PDQ’s iconic logos and brand marks for the industry. The refreshed graphics align closely with the FDH Aero website to create a crisp, clear and efficient experience that’s accessible and engaging for PDQ customers.

“The consumables business remains the foundation of the maintenance and overhaul function of our industry, and PDQ has been growing and evolving alongside it to become Europe’s leading consumables solution provider to the airline and MRO industry,” said PDQ Airspares Managing Director Paul Rice. “Getting our brand refresh right is important, because our customers count on us to understand that small parts make a big difference, every day. Most important, the new website highlights our commitment to simplifying the supply chain for our aftermarket customers around the world through our efficient solutions and services.”

PDQ is an integral part of the FDH Aero team. The European-based company has been a consumable provider to the airline and MRO industry for more than 30 years, offering a range of solutions for operational requirements guaranteed to generate significant savings in both time and money.

“As we continue to expand our global footprint and product breadth, we want to ensure we maintain the highest level of service that our trusted reputation guarantees,” Rice added. “Our new site will play a pivotal role in allowing us to quickly meet customer needs, simplify procurement and empower our customers with easy access to our expanded product offerings.”

PDQ Airspares is a top-tier distributor of aerospace consumables and provider of supply chain management services to the airline and MRO industry. With more than 30 years’ experience, PDQ understands and effectively targets the individual demands of each customer’s operational requirements with solutions that generate savings in both time and money.

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain partner for aerospace and defense companies. With more than 55 years of experience, it specializes in c-class components that include hardware, electrical, chemical, and consumable products and services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero has locations in 14 countries across the globe, with more than 1,200 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

