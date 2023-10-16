Georgia State’s EMBA is Third in the U.S., Seventh Worldwide for Overall Satisfaction in 2023 Financial Times Rankings

Atlanta, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Executive MBA (EMBA) offered by Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business is 3rd for overall satisfaction among U.S.-based programs and 7th globally in the 2023 Financial Times ranking of the world’s top 100 programs.

Overall satisfaction is determined by an average evaluation by alumni of the course, scored out of 10. After alumni answered various questions about their EMBA experience, they were asked to rate their overall satisfaction on a 10-point scale. The Georgia State EMBA scored 9.62. Only two U.S.-based EMBA programs had higher overall satisfaction scores: MIT Sloan School of Management (9.80) and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (9.71). The British publication provides the overall satisfaction score for information only; it is not used in the rankings.

“We are gratified that our alumni remain so highly satisfied with Georgia State’s Executive MBA years after their graduation,” said Chris Hilario, EMBA program director. “We believe this metric speaks to the growth they experience during the program and their subsequent career progress, the deep level of individual engagement between students and faculty, and opportunities for continued involvement after graduation – all hallmarks of the program since its establishment in 1982.”

The Financial Times determines its rankings of the top 100 programs by surveying schools and EMBA program alumni who graduated three years prior. The class of 2020 was surveyed for this year’s ranking. Data included in the evaluation include career progress, school diversity, research, ESG (environmental, social, and governance) course content and carbon footprint. The Georgia State EMBA is ranked 21st among U.S.-based programs and 11th among public university programs.

The Georgia State EMBA prepares leaders for what’s next in their careers. The 17-month program, taught at the university’s Buckhead Center, broadens mid-to senior-level managers’ understanding of global business and strengthens their professional networks. The program format (every other weekend) allows participants to earn an MBA while maintaining their careers.

Learn more about the Executive MBA program at Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business at https://robinson.gsu.edu/emba.

