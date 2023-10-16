MGA Entertainment, MGA Studios, and CAKE Sign Multi-Year Agreement for Distribution of New Children’s Television Series, Armorsaurs

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment (MGA), one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, its subsidiary MGA Studios, and CAKE, a leading independent entertainment company specialising in the production, distribution, development, financing and brand development of kids’ and family properties based in London, announced that they have signed a multi-year agreement for distribution of a new video series from MGA Studios, Armorsaurs. The series is a remake of the hit 2021 South Korean television show Armored Saurusoriginally developed by Daewon Media that mixes visual effects (VFX) and live action. CAKE will handle all media distribution rights globally outside of South Korea, Japan, China, and France. MGA Entertainment and Daewon Media announced a multi-year agreement for the development, production, and distribution of their content in August 2022.

“MGA is excited to partner with Ed and his team at CAKE for distribution of our new series around the world,” said Anne Parducci, Chief Content Officer, MGA Entertainment. “The CAKE team had an immediate connection with the Armorsaurs concept, and we look forward to working together to bring the series to a global audience.”

“We are eager to bring this new action-packed series to kids around the world beginning in 2025 and fully expect the new version to be a huge hit globally as when the original premiered in South Korea,” said Ed Galton, President, CAKE. “MGA Entertainment has a passion for entertainment for children that is exciting and captivating, and we are proud to partner with them on this project.”

Armorsaurs tells the story of a group of armored dinosaurs with mechanical powers and their trained pilots who fight extraterrestrial invaders set on destroying Earth. The first season will consist of 13 half-hour episodes and showcase exciting CGI animation and live action/VFX with a storyline to appeal to a global audience. The new Armorsaurs series is projected to premiere globally in 2025.

“We are pleased that more audiences around the world will be able to enjoy the newly re-imagined Armorsaurs series based on our hit show Armored Saurus,” said Dong-Hoon Jung, CEO, Daewon Media. ““The expertise of these three companies coming together will make the new series a huge success globally.“

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Fluffie Stuffiez™ , Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Micro Games of America™, Baby born® Surprise and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn, Threads, Instagram and Facebook.

About MGA Studios

MGA Studios , a Delaware C-corp, is a wholly owned subsidiary of MGA Entertainment, Inc. focused on developing and growing a safe digital environment for children and families to come together and enjoy wholesome entertainment across digital and physical platforms. MGA Studios has rights to more than 7,000 trademarks, patents, and copyrighted works and has financial backing of MGA Entertainment, Inc. For more information, please vi sit https://mgastudios.mgae.com .

About CAKE

CAKE is a leading independent entertainment company specialising in the production, distribution, development, financing and brand development of kids’ and family properties. CAKE Distribution Ltd distributes over 1600 half hours of animation and live-action content, working with renowned producers including Rovio Entertainment, Fresh TV, Channel X, Kickstart and Ragdoll Productions on the worldwide roll out of their brands. CAKE Productions Ltd drives CAKE’s development and production activities on shared and originated projects. With over 13 properties in development, productions include Angry Birds: Summer Madness for Netflix; Supa Team 4 with Triggerfish Animation for Netflix; Angelo Rules with TeamTO for France Télévisions, Canal+ and Super RTL, Space Chickens in Space with Anima Estudios for Disney EMEA; Pablo with Paper Owl for CBeebies and Mush-Mush & The Mushables with La Cabane and Thuristar currently premiering internationally on Boomerang. An award-winning company, CAKE is based in London with offices in Berlin, Los Angeles, and Toronto. www.cakeentertainment.com

About Daewon Media

Daewon Media is one of the leading cultural content companies in South Korea and unique in its development of character-related business across categories, including producing animation content and character businesses across many categories. Along with South Korea’s first animated television series, “Run, Hanyi” in 1987, Daewon Media has also produced special effects (SFX) animations “Earth’s Warrior,” “Vectorman,” and 3D animations, earning the company its reputation as one of the best animation production companies. Daewon Media is leading the animation industry in South Korea producing and airing the 80's theatrical animation series “Dokgotak” and South Korea's first TV creative animation series “Wanderer Magpie.” The company also produces and broadcasts 3D animations such as “Noonbory and the Super 7” (2009), “GON” (2012), and “Armored Saurus” (2021), developing a successful character licensing business using these original characters. Daewon Media also leads domestic distribution of theatrical animation and owns animation broadcasting stations (Anione, Anibox, and Champ TV), drama channel (Channel J), comic book publishing (Daewon C. I., Haksan Publishing Co., Ltd.) and webtoon production studios. Daewon Media also brands and distributed character-related products in various retail shops, including Studio Ghibli (Studio Ghibli goods shop, and is the domestic operator of the Marvel Collection). They also operate Food & Beverage locations, including Popable Café and other character-specific cafes.

###

Attachment

Alan Hilowitz MGA Entertainment / MGA Studios +1.818.221.4431 news@mgae.com Tanya Peck CAKE +44 (0) 7944 330 774 tpeck@cakeentertainment.com