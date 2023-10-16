Westminster Barracks / VAPO
CASE#: 23B1006973
TROOPER: Tpr. Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/15/23 at 2001
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brattleboro, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order (2nd Offense)
ACCUSED: Darren J. Bolio
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police received a report of two individuals walking along Interstate 91 in the Brattleboro area. Troopers responded to the area and located the two individuals. Upon further investigation it was discovered that Darren J. Bolio was in violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Bolio was subsequently arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Bolio was held on $1,000 dollars bail and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 10/16/23 at 1230 hours to answer the above charge(s).
COURT ACTION: Yes
BAIL: $1000
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/16/23 at 1230pm
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
MUGSHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.