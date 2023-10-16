Westminster Barracks / VAPO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1006973

TROOPER: Tpr. Joseph Galusha

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/15/23 at 2001

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brattleboro, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order (2nd Offense)

ACCUSED: Darren J. Bolio

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police received a report of two individuals walking along Interstate 91 in the Brattleboro area. Troopers responded to the area and located the two individuals. Upon further investigation it was discovered that Darren J. Bolio was in violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Bolio was subsequently arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Bolio was held on $1,000 dollars bail and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 10/16/23 at 1230 hours to answer the above charge(s).

COURT ACTION: Yes

BAIL: $1000

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/16/23 at 1230pm

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

MUGSHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.