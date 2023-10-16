Submit Release
American Artist Avery Stafford is All Set to Release His Latest Single, "Hourglass," on October 18th

US artist Avery Stafford is ready to mesmerize you with his new single, "Hourglass." Get ready to experience an anthem of hope through Avery's soulful music.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avery Stafford, an award-winning singer and songwriter, is set to release his new single "Hourglass" on October 18, 2023. This beautiful song, marketed as "an anthem for every generation,” will be distributed digitally through TuneCore. Radio promotions have already started, and music influencers have been given access to the track early. This marks Stafford's first release in over a decade, and the orchestral arrangement emphasizes his smooth and silky vocal delivery.

Stafford, who resides in Portland, OR, has released six independent albums throughout his career. His fifth album, "Undignified," received critical acclaim and earned him two nominations from the 16th Annual Los Angeles International Awards for Christian Contemporary Male Vocalist and Song of the Year. The album also featured a notable rendition of the classic song "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)". Stafford's sixth album, "End of Five," released in 2012, was met with positive reviews from music influencers such as Soul Tracks.

The song "Hourglass" was mixed in Nashville by a renowned mixing engineer and producer, Russ Long. The song has already been added to several playlists of radio stations and music influencers, including Jonathan Bristow from Ascent Radio and JJ Johnson from KBOO in Portland, Oregon. Once it's released, "Hourglass" by Avery Stafford will be available on major music stores and streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora. Radio DJs and music influencers can get early access to the track by visiting https://averystafford.com/hourglass-new-single. Additionally, the official lyric video of "Hourglass" is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/KSlVBx-fVmY for everyone to preview.

To learn more about Avery Stafford or to contact him, please visit http://www.averystafford.com.

Avery Stafford - Hourglass | Official Lyric Video

