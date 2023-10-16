







WISeKey Congratulates its Partner PLD Space, From the NASDAQ Tower In New York, For the Successful Launch of MIURA 1

PLD Space, a Spanish company, signed a strategic alliance with WISeSat.Space to launch the next generation of ultra-secure satellites of less than 500 Kg. for Quantum-Ready IoT communications with the MIURA 5 orbital launcher. The launch of MIURA 1 makes PLD Space the company that launches the first private rocket in Europe.

For the development of MIURA 5, PLD Space is tripling its current industrial capacity and will hire 150 employees until the end of 2024.

Nasdaq Tower link: https://youtu.be/k6ObOYQqGhk?si=hfww3Tm09HtlAHPQ

Geneva - October 16, 2023 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced that its partner, PLD Space, in an exciting advance for the space industry and technological innovation, is transforming the landscape in Spain and placing Elche, Teruel, and Huelva at the epicenter of the global space revolution. In the early hours of October 7, a historic milestone materialized with the successful launch of the first privately Spanish rocket into space: Miura 1. This achievement marks a turning point in Spain and Europe's independence in the field of satellite launches, quantum communication security, and low-orbit satellite design and manufacturing.

This goal, initially seeming virtual, is now becoming a reality with tangible results from companies like WISeKey, Fossa, and PLD Space. These companies, with their respective technologies, are paving the way toward creating the first phase of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

With an estimate of 3,000 million connected objects in the coming years, the space revolution led by these entrepreneurs from Elche promises to transform the world of connected objects. Spain is on the path to becoming key players in the space and technological industry, and their bold vision is opening new frontiers in space and innovation in the fourth industrial revolution. This exciting journey promises to change the way we view space and its role in our future.

While the term "commercial space economy" has often been used without a clear definition of its limits in its initial stages, this multifaceted industry goes far beyond space tourism and continues to expand.

In 2021, the global space economy as a whole was estimated to reach $469 billion, an increase of over 60% compared to estimates made just a decade earlier. According to BofA Global Research's perspective, this growth trend is likely to continue, reaching approximately $1.1 trillion by the year 2030.

What drives this growth? While it's clear that governments around the world no longer have a monopoly in space, they continue to be key drivers of investment. In fact, the European Union (EU) announced in early 2022 that it will invest approximately $15 billion over the next five years in space exploration programs, Earth monitoring, and satellite launching.

This growth in the commercial space economy is due to a series of factors, including not only the expansion of space tourism but also the boom of new space companies that are developing innovative technologies, such as low orbit satellites for global connectivity and the rise of space mining. In addition, growing international collaboration on space projects is opening new opportunities and horizons.

The commercial space economy is a rapidly growing field that encompasses much more than space tourism, and its growth potential is significant thanks to ongoing government investment and technological innovation. Space has become fertile ground for exciting business opportunities, and the future of this industry promises to be extraordinary.

About PLD Space

PLD Space is the first company to develop and launch a private rocket in Europe. Headquartered in Elche (Alicante), PLD Space designs, develops, manufactures, and operates reusable orbital micro-launchers that send satellites of less than 500 kg into space, materializing in the suborbital MIURA 1 and the orbital MIURA 5.

PLD Space was founded in 2011 by Raúl Torres and Raúl Verdú with the purpose of facilitating European access to space. Currently, the company -which has obtained more than 65 million in financing to date- has a team of more than 150 professionals distributed in three centers located in Elche, Teruel, and Huelva, totaling more than 150,000 m2 of industrial facilities.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

About WISeSAT AG:

WISeSAT AG, is a pioneering space branch of WISeKey International, a global leader in cybersecurity. It is at the forefront of creating ultra-secure picosatellite solutions in collaboration with its ally FOSSA Systems. It leads the cause of secure IoT communication through space networks, leveraging the latest cryptographic innovations to ensure secure and instant data exchanges between various sectors, safeguarding the inviolability and privacy of transmitted data.

