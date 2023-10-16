Mass Leaders & Experts to Focus on Young Adults in Recovery as a Solution to Workforce Shortage at Oct 25 Symposium  

Lisa Ulbrich, Keynote Speaker for MRC Virtual Symposium MRC Virtual Symposium, Oct 25, 2023

Virtual Attendance Free for All MA Employers

SUDBURY, MA, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Massachusetts employers and people who work in the recovery field are invited to attend the virtual symposium “Recovery Works: Our Skilled Young Adults Are Well Prepared for Your Workforce” on October 25, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET). Attendance is free with registration: https://bit.ly/3Zrngu8

Sponsored by the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission (MRC) and Advocates for Human Potential, Inc. (AHP), this event features state government leaders, young people in recovery who are thriving in their careers, employers, educators, and MRC experts.

People in recovery from substance use disorders (SUDs) can be crucial contributors to the Massachusetts labor force, but they are often overlooked because of stigma and lack of understanding their value. This symposium focuses on how and why this population should be considered for open positions.

The keynote for this year is Lisa Ulbrich, founder and president of Corporate Wellness Collaborative (CWC), which provides employee services, including confidential behavioral health services, education and training, and wellness programs for the workplace.

Prior to her career in Corporate Wellness, Ulbrich spent more than 30 years in the Boston construction industry as a well-respected executive for several of the top construction management firms. As a pioneer for women in construction, she has always prioritized mentoring and helping the next generation to enter the construction industry. Her personal experience with overcoming addiction and training as an executive life coach, interventionist, and educational provider for Alcohol & Substance Use Disorders, led her to develop the framework for CWC in 2017.

Also speaking at the symposium are Massachusetts State House of Representatives members Chris Hendricks and Jay Livingstone, who will discuss “Making Change: Supporting Workforce Initiatives Through Advocacy.” Rep. Hendricks is a participating member of the Recovery Sub-Committee and dedicates his time and attention to efforts supporting those in recovery and those still struggling with substance abuse. Rep. Livingston is house chair of the Joint Committee on Children, Families, and Persons with Disabilities. His involvement with that committee has allowed him to learn how a variety of issues impact individuals and their families across the Commonwealth.

Register today: https://bit.ly/3Zrngu8 for the October 25 symposium.