Update:  BLM to conduct prescribed burn in John Evans Canyon west of Malad as soon as Oct. 16 and 17.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho Falls District in cooperation with Idaho Department of Fish and Game will conduct a 264-acre prescribed burn in John Evans Canyon, 8 miles west of Malad this month. Smoke will be visible from Malad and the I-15 corridor.

“The planned prescribed fire will target 264 acres of Douglas fir and aspen stands,” said BLM Pocatello Field Office Manager Melissa Davis. “Our objectives are to provide for public and fire fighter safety while improving wildlife habitat, promoting aspen growth, and reducing fuels for future wildfires.”

Fire managers will ignite the prescribed burn over a multiday period. After the active burning is finished, crews will mop-up, patrol and monitor the fire area. Actual ignition date and times will be determined by weather and fuel conditions. There is the possibility that the prescribed burn will be conducted on Monday, Oct. 16 and Tuesday, Oct. 17 which could potentially impact the controlled antlered deer hunt that occurs in that portion of hunt unit 73.

This prescribed burn is a “broadcast burn,” which means once crews have ignited the burn, low to moderate intensity fire will be allowed to consume fuels across the forest floor within the unit boundaries.

For more information on this project, please call the Idaho Falls District office at 208-524-7500.

Media Contact for the Bureau of Land Management: Chris Burger cburger@blm.gov 208-479-8370