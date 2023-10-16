SPREP Delivers Guest Lecture on Environmental Assessment at the National University of Vanuatu

Port Vila, Vanuatu – 12/10/2023

In a collaborative endeavour to amplify awareness on environmental governance, staff of the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) were invited to the National University of Vanuatu to provide a guest lecture to 300 level environmental science and 200 level natural resources course students. The lecture was a rich exchange of ideas, aimed at providing students with a comprehensive understanding of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and the vital role SPREP plays in environmental monitoring and governance across the Pacific.

Jope Davetanivalu, Director of the Environmental Monitoring and Governance (EMG) provided the students with a detailed introduction of SPREP history, its foundational pillars, and its vision for a resilient blue Pacific. Highlighting the organization's multifaceted approach to environmental governance, he highlighted upon the challenges and successes the Pacific region has encountered in its environmental journey. As environmental impact assessment students, the students were also introduced to the Pacific Network for Environmental Assessment. Ivan Diarra, the PNEA Technical Officer, showcased how the portal, its functionalities, how it complements and integrates with SPREP's broader environmental assessment initiatives.

The lecture wasn’t a passive experience for the students. Their involvement was palpable. From thought-provoking questions about SPREP's initiatives to discussions on the Pacific's environmental future, the students showcased an eagerness to delve deep into the subject matter.

The invitation also provided an opportunity to discuss and explore strategic partnerships collaborations with The National University of Vanuatu and James Cook University to support environmental awareness and sustainability in Vanuatu. Beyond the discussions, SPREP's commitment to fostering a strong foundation for future environmentalists was evident. The SPREP donated a several resources, including the invaluable SPREP EIA guidelines as well as resources and knowledge products from the Climate Information Services for Resilient Development Planning in Vanuatu (VAN-KIRAP) project to the University library. This gesture ensures that students have access to relevant resources as they pursue a future in environmental and natural resource management.

Facilitating this engagement was Dr. Jane Addison, a senior researcher and lecturer with James Cook University who provides specialized lectures at the National University of Vanuatu through an agreement between the two institutions. "The engagement with SPREP has added a new dimension to our course. It’s not just about the materials and insights shared, but the broader perspective our students gained."

This collaboration between SPREP and the National University of Vanuatu underscores the importance of partnerships in environmental education to prepare the next generation of Pacific leaders to address the challenges ahead. Both SPREP and the National University of Vanuatu are exploring deeper collaborative opportunities with discussions of organizing more interactive sessions, workshops, to cultivate a well-informed, proactive generation that will champion sustainable practices, ensuring a brighter and more resilient Pacific future.