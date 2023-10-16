Security Alert – Rafah Border Crossing, October 16

Location: Rafah border crossing

Event: According to media reports, the Rafah crossing will open at 9am local time on October 16. We anticipate that the situation at the Rafah crossing will remain fluid and unpredictable and it is unclear whether, or for how long, travelers will be permitted to transit the crossing. If you assess it to be safe, you may wish to move closer to the Rafah border crossing – there may be very little notice if the crossing opens and it may only open for a limited time.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

14 David Flusser St.

Jerusalem

Telephone: +972-3-519-7575

E-mail: JerusalemACS@state.gov

Website: https://il.usembassy.gov/

State Department – Consular Affairs

1-833-890-9595 (toll free) and 1- 606-641-0131

U.S. citizens in Israel please call the local number (03-519-7426)

By U.S. Mission Israel | 16 October, 2023 | Topics: Alert