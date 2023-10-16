Submit Release
October 16, 2023

Poe on hacking of government sites

The DICT and concerned agencies must put a halt to what is turning out to be a hacking spree of government websites.

At stake are not only important government records, but sensitive data that could compromise the country's security.

Data breaches also jeopardize personal information of the people, whose own accounts may be subjected to hacking or unwanted exposures.

Departments and agencies must invest in strong cyber security infrastructures to safeguard public records.

Hindi pwedeng business as usual at maghintay na lang sa susunod na biktima ng data breach. Kailangan matigil ang hacking at mapanagot ang mga salarin.

