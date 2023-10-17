Submit Release
C. Vince Couch, a high school physics teacher is running for U.S. Congress with a big dream

Mr. Couch has a dream and it is this: a U.S. where the people are well educated on current issues, understand how government works, monitor the votes of their elected officials on key legislation to determine if what they are doing is in the best interest of the country and throwing them out of office if they aren’t.

Mr. Couch wants to make this dream a reality and he is using internet technology to do it.

This is how:

Mr. Couch is running for district 7 for the U.S. House of Representatives. If he wins, he will allow district 7 constituents to vote on high profile legislation (5-10 bills per year) via the website www.cctxd7.com. Mr. Couch will then total the vote and vote precisely as the district constituents desire, thus putting the future of the country into the hands of the people (and not in the hands of donor special interest groups and biased representatives).

To vote, the district 7 constituents will have to enter their voter registration number and pass a quiz on the details of the legislation (a summary of the legislation for review is provided on the website). Additionally, Mr. Couch asks all constituents in district 7 to self-educate and self-score themselves on a website he created – www.myvoterscore.com.

Mr. Couch hopes that having a direct impact on the direction of government will inspire constituents to become more educated on issues which he feels is absolutely critical to ensure for a viable future for the country. Says Mr. Couch, "I really do not see a bright future for this country if the quality of leadership of this country continues as it has been. If the American people really knew the status of our government (see the U.S. government report card on the website www.cctxd7.com), they would be appalled.

Additionally, Mr. Couch feels he has a lot to offer in terms of solutions to the substantial problems our country faces (trillion dollar deficits, unsecure border, an education system that doesn’t work for many, an expensive yet low ranked healthcare system, politicians who cannot get along with each other…). Prior to becoming a high school teacher a decade ago, he was an applied mathematician, financial analyst, inventor and now teacher . Mr. Couch says that maybe his greatest asset is his love for his country and desire to leave what he grew up with to the next generation (including his daughter and students).

