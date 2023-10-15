“Constitution (Amendment) (Candidacy Disqualification) Bill 2023 Passed”.

The Solomon Islands National Parliament yesterday passed the Constitution (Amendment) (Candidacy Disqualification) Bill 2023.

This amendment is one of the crucial pieces of legislation for the effective conduct of the synchronized national, provincial assembly, and HCC elections for 2024.

The amendment to section 49 of the constitution is important and helps the facilitation of simultaneous elections in 2024 and beyond.

The amendment adds a further disqualification for membership, where a person cannot run as a candidate for Parliament and also run as a candidate for the Provincial Assembly elections, or Honiara City Council elections, where the 3 elections are conducted simultaneously.

The Act will commence soon ensuing a notice in the gazette for its commencement.

This was a significant step forward for the electoral legislative reforms in ensuring that the 2024 proposed synchronized national general election is conducted legitimately and effectively.

As we acknowledge this historic achievement, the Commission extends its deepest gratitude to the dedicated lawmakers, electoral stakeholders, and citizens who tirelessly championed this cause.

The unwavering commitment to democracy paves the way for a more inclusive and representative political landscape. It signals a new era for the Commission, demonstrating our collective resolve to strengthen the very bedrock of our democracy.

What remains pending and imperative now are the amendments to the Electoral Act 2018 and the adoption of a new Provincial Assemblies and Honiara City Council Electoral Bill 2023.

The timely passing of the above amendments and acts is critical for effective operational planning, resourcing, and conduct of the upcoming synchronized elections. These are fundamental laws that require timely interventions for their passage, noting the dissolution of Parliament is 11 weeks away.

The Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) urges the relevant authorities to look into a timely adoption of these last two remaining bills that will complete the electoral legal framework and allow the Commission to proceed with preparations and the efficient conduct of the 2024 synchronized elections.

