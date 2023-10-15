Traffic officers engage on ‘bonding and fitness’ in preparations for Pacific Games

National Traffic Department (NTD) of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF)) has commenced a weekly outdoor program aimed at bonding Traffic officers and improving their fitness levels.

Once a week, Traffic officers take time off their work to spend few hours in the field where they can meet and play ball games and do exercises.

NTD Director, Supt. William Foufaka, during the commencement of their program said the program was initiated to bond traffic officers and to help improve their fitness.

Supt. Foufaka said the program is part of their preparations for the Pacific Games in November as bonding and fitness is one of the key components of the NTD preparations.

“Our outdoor physical activity program happens every Friday and is compulsory to all traffic officers. It will continue until the Pacific Games start,” the traffic director said.

He said such program would promote bonding among his officers, which is important to their work.

In terms of fitness, Supt. Foufaka said it is low among his officers and this was evident during their first day on the field.

He said they would continue with the program with the goal of getting their officers’ fitness levels improved.

“This program will help build the capacity and capability of all traffic officers to stay fit and healthy,” Supt. Foufaka said.

An Australian Federal Police (AFP) advisor for the RSIPF-AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP), Kevin Shaw, is supporting traffic officers with this training program.

Advisor Shaw said fitness not only strengthens our bones and muscles and reduces the risk of becoming sick but also improves our mental health.

“This program will ensure officers are fit for this busy period leading up to the Pacific Games. By instilling these habits in young officers, the Traffic Director is ensuring that they will be fit, ready and able to serve their community,” Advisor Shaw said.

He said RAPPP is proud to help Supt. Foufaka and his dedicated young team.

Supt. Foufaka hopes to take their outdoor program into the gym by booking a day in the RSIPF Health and Wellness Fitness Centre to get his team do gym exercises.

The Health and Wellness Fitness Centre has continued to get support from RAPPP through ongoing provision of equipment and dedicated funding of health and fitness trainers.

This gym is where RSIPF officers’ access personalised fitness training programs, health tips and checks to maintain their operational health and fitness level for policing duties.

Traffic officers and AFP RAPPP advisor Shaw at Rove PHQ field

Traffic officers during the commencement of their weekly physical exercise session at Rove field.

RSIPF Press