TEAM SOLOMON CHEF DE MISSION VISITED TENARU SCHOOL

Chef de mission of Team Solomon Fay Indu Ghemu has led her team for a site visit to St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School on Sunday.

The purpose of the visit was to see beforehand the facilities available for our national athletes when they will be accommodated during the Pacific Games.

On arrival at the proposed Games village, the Team Solomon officials were guided on a tour around the campus by Coordinator of the Pacific Games Accommodation Committee Joseph Iniga.

The Chef de mission has also identified a few minor issues of concern that she raised them with the Coordinator.

Meanwhile, Chef Ghemu acknowledged the preparation of the accommodation facilities for the Team Solomon athletes.

Team Solomon is one team with one dream under one banner of Solomon Islands.

One of the dormitories at St. Joseph’sCatholic School, Tenaru where Team Solomon athletes will be accomodated.

The renovated dining hall at St. Joseph’s Catholic School Tenaru

Team Solomon Press

