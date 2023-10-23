New Book 'The Cannabis Cancer Connection' Shows How Cannabis Can Kill Cancer
Dr. Joe Goldstrich presents this research in easy-to-understand language.
The Cannabis Cancer Connection provides critical science-backed guidance for using cannabis not only to ameliorate the symptoms of cancer but hopefully eradicate it.”LOMPOC, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doctor Compiles First Ever Book on How to Use Cannabis to Kill Cancer
— Dr. Joe Goldstrich
Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the world, and increasingly more patients are turning to cannabis without the guidance of medical professionals. For nearly 20 years, patients have used online forums to learn how to “kill” their cancer with cannabis oil. The Cannabis Cancer Connection provides critical science-backed guidance for using cannabis not only to ameliorate the symptoms of cancer but hopefully eradicate it.
Over 400 references support the science behind cannabis’ ability to act as a cancer-killing medicine. Dr. Joe Goldstrich presents this research in easy-to-understand language enhanced by case histories and insights from personal experience so patients, doctors, healthcare professionals, and researchers are equipped with everything they need to know about the cannabis-cancer connection, including best practices and protocols. In addition to cannabis, current information on psychology, diet, exercise, and off-label drugs as powerful complementary therapeutic tools for increasing the odds of beating cancer are also included.
Critically, Dr. Goldstrich provides guidance on the interaction of specific cannabinoids with different types of cancer cells, when not to use cannabis in cancer care, and key drug interactions patients and medical professionals may not be aware of.
About Dr. Joe Goldstrich, MD, FACC:
Dr. Joe Goldstrich has a six-decade career in traditional medicine, cardiology, and the exploration of the unconventional approaches to wellness that patients have long sought on their own. He has spent the last decade working with hundreds of cancer patients who incorporated cannabis into their treatment.
What doctors are saying:
“All the current evidence points to a future where cannabis-derived treatments can be an effective adjunctive, and in some situations, first-line strategy for killing cancer... This book also recognizes that patients with cancer are not willing or able to wait for a decade of forthcoming research – they need a compendium of today’s most relevant information, distilled by a medical expert with real-world experience and translated into a guide accessible to both clinicians and lay people. Fortunately, you hold such a book in your hand.” –Dustin Sulak, DO
“Rare is the ability to speak to both doctors and patients, but Dr. Joe threads the needle. This book is a must-read for every medical cannabis provider.” - Barry Gordon, MD
