Governor Abbott Honors Fentanyl Victims, Awareness Advocates In San Antonio

TEXAS, October 15 - October 15, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott yesterday honored the hard work of Texas families, loved ones, and community members on the front lines raising awareness of the growing fentanyl crisis plaguing Texas and the nation at the Soles 4 Souls Fentanyl Awareness Walk in San Antonio.

"On my desk in my office at the Capitol, I have a picture of Danica Kaprosy," said Governor Abbott. "It reminds me of the stakes we face in this fight against the fentanyl crisis. Although we cannot bring her or the thousands of other people back who have fallen victim to this drug, we can work together to ensure this does not happen to more Texas families. Thank you all for being here tonight to honor those we have lost, but to also spread awareness so that we can save more Texans from the dangers of this deadly drug. Thanks to the work by brave parents and loved ones like those of you here today, we are making Texans aware of this terrible crisis."

Addressing more than 200 fentanyl advocates, families, community members, and other state and local officials, Governor Abbott thanked everyone at the Soles for Souls Fentanyl Awareness Walk for their work to save more lives from being lost to this deadly drug. The Governor also urged Texans to educate themselves as well as their their families, loved ones, and peers about the dangers of fentanyl poisoning. Earlier this year, Governor Abbott signed a law designating October as Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month in Texas.

The Governor will was joined by Representative John Lujan, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, San Antonio City Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran, Southwest Baptist Church Pastor Michael Lujan, KSAT-TV News Anchor Courtney Friedman, fentanyl advocates, and other state and local officials.

Governor Abbott has taken significant actions to address the growing fentanyl crisis plaguing our state and the nation, including: