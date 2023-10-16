"The Transition Hole" A Horror Thriller Book By JT Wulf Was Given A Five Star Review By Top Book Site

Submit Release
"The Transition Hole" a horror thriller book by Author JT Wulf was given top review by Online Book Club one of the largest and most influential book sites.

"The Transition Hole", consists of four episodes, each leaving readers with a feeling of horror.”
— JT Wulf
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JT Wulf, a best-selling author, was given a five-star review for his latest book, "The Transition Hole." The review was provided by Online Book Club reviewer Michael Valentine. Valentine writes, "JT Wulf's The Transition Hole is a tale told in four episodes detailing the correlation between actions and their reward. There is nowhere to run. Nowhere is safe for the individuals earmarked for this transition. In the end, death is the only option, as the characters get the result of their actions and inactions on earth towards their fellow human beings." Valentine continues by writing, "The Transition Hole is a book that lives up to its genre. It chronicles how our passions can be rewarded either with good or bad, depending on how we channel them in the present and in our lifetime. I like how the book seems like a sort of satire. It addresses real-life problems, albeit with a taste of Horror. Therefore, I gladly give this book a rating of 5 out of 5 stars."

"The Transition Hole" consists of four episodes, each leaving readers with a feeling of Horror. Valentine says, "This will help to give any reader additional insight into their lives before and thereafter. Regardless, this is an amazing read."

More About JT Wulf

JT Wulf is a best-selling author in Horror. Before "Dead," his most recent e-book available at most major bookstores selling e-books in North America is "The Transition Hole," based on an original screenplay by the same name, also written by JT Wulf.

Publisher : True American Publishing

Website: www.jaytwulf.com

E-mail: jt@jaytwulf.com

