[Gathering Business Guests at Home and Abroad] The 28th MIF Partner Province Shandong Joins in the Exhibition Alongside up to 100 Well-known Brands

MACAU, October 15 - Shandong Province, the Partner Province of the 28th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (the 28th MIF), will set up its exhibition hall from 19 to 22 October 2023. It will also launch the “Sharing New Opportunities Brought by Open Development – Shandong-Macao Economic and Trade Co-operation and Exchange Conference” to push forward the economic and trade co-operation between Shandong and Macao in different sectors including finance and logistics, so as to yield multi-lateral benefits.

Shandong showcases its agricultural development to international business guests via Macao’s exhibition and conference platform

As the Partner Province of the 28th MIF, Shandong Province will organise a delegation of agricultural economy and trade comprising primarily government departments, scientific research institutes and leading enterprises to attend the exhibition and conferences in Macao. It will also set up the Shandong Pavillion with an area of 405 square metres inside the venue under the theme of “Shandong’s Achievements in Open Development and Advantages in Economic and Trade Investment”. The Pavillion is divided into three areas: the “Quality Agricultural Products in Shandong” Area, the Agricultural Technology Area and the Open Development Demonstration Zones Area.

Agricultural products from close to 100 renowned food brands in Shandong will be displayed in the exhibition area for agricultural products, whilst the exhibition area for the latest agricultural technologies will showcase the progress made in farming technologies, R&D of equipment and hardware, and new seed industries.

Distil the best of development experience from multiple demonstration zones to open up new opportunities for “Belt and Road” international co-operation

The exhibition area for demonstration zones of open development will elucidate the benefits of conducting business in agriculture, trade and tech co-operation, among others, in the Weifang National Agricultural Open Development Comprehensive Experimental Zone and the Yellow River Delta Agricultural High-tech Industry Demonstration Zone.

It will also highlight the China-SCO Local Economic and Trade Co-operation Demonstration Area (SCODA) built in Qingdao under the aegis of the central government for the purpose of creating a new platform for “Belt and Road” international co-operation and pressing ahead with the open development landscape featuring mutual support between the East and West of China, along with the synergy between domestic and overseas markets. The promotion of the SCODA covers its four centres, namely the international logistics centre, the modern trade centre, the two-way investment co-operation centre, and the business, travel, cultural exchange and development centre, to present more market opportunities for enterprises to jump on board with the “Belt and Road” Initiative.

Three concurrent exhibitions will be held at same venue in October

The 28th MIF will be held in parallel with the 1st China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (1st C-PLPEX) and the Macao Franchise Expo 2023 (2023MFE) concurrently at the same venue in Macao to create greater synergistic effects.