S Trip Announcement to Jerusalem and Amman

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE

Office of the Spokesperson

For Immediate Release

STATEMENT BY MATTHEW MILLER, SPOKESPERSON

October 12, 2023

Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt October 11-16, 2023, where he will meet with senior officials. The Secretary will reiterate his condemnation of the terrorist attacks in Israel in the strongest terms. The Secretary will also reaffirm the United States’ solidarity with the government and people of Israel. The Secretary will engage regional partners on efforts to help prevent the conflict from spreading, secure the immediate and safe release of hostages, and identify mechanisms for the protection of civilians.

