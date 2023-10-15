Submit Release
News Search

There were 101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,808 in the last 365 days.

S Trip Announcement to Jerusalem and Amman

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE

Office of the Spokesperson

For Immediate Release

STATEMENT BY MATTHEW MILLER, SPOKESPERSON

October 12, 2023

Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt October 11-16, 2023, where he will meet with senior officials.  The Secretary will reiterate his condemnation of the terrorist attacks in Israel in the strongest terms.  The Secretary will also reaffirm the United States’ solidarity with the government and people of Israel.  The Secretary will engage regional partners on efforts to help prevent the conflict from spreading, secure the immediate and safe release of hostages, and identify mechanisms for the protection of civilians.

By U.S. Mission Israel | 15 October, 2023 | Topics: Events, News

You just read:

S Trip Announcement to Jerusalem and Amman

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more