The House of Dreams 313 Presents: Phantom’s Paradise Experience in Detroit, Michigan

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The House of Dreams 313 and Howling Wolff, in partnership with Black Butterfly, Shot By Euphemia & Trippy Pizza Company LLC, is proud to introduce the "Phantom’s Paradise Experience," the most spine-chilling and immersive haunted house in the heart of Detroit.

👻 Kid-Friendly Hours: The haunted house attraction is kid-friendly from 6 pm to 9 pm, bringing out the bounce house and making it the perfect family-friendly Halloween destination. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of the Black 3utterfly Association and Drip Trip Media, admission, refreshments and activities are entirely free for kids from 6 pm to 7 pm during this period. It's a special treat for the little ones.

🎃 "Phantom’s Paradise" awaits! The objective is to get your candy at the 6 checkpoints in the haunted house and get out! Our team of talented actors and artists has meticulously crafted spine-chilling scenes.

🌑 Unique Artistry: Renowned artist Darklord Escada has lent his unique and eerie touch to create an atmosphere that is truly one-of-a-kind. Come experience a world of horror like no other. "We wanted to create an experience that would truly immerse our guests in the spirit of Halloween and give the kids something to look forward to. To eliminate door to door trick or treating, allowing children, young adults and adults to get their candy throughout the haunted house while safely being spooked!", says Dream, the owner of The House of Dreams 313. "Phantom’s Paradise is not for the faint of heart. It's a place where nightmares come to life, and we can't wait to share this terrifying journey with the brave souls of Detroit."

🍕 Delicious Delights: As an extra layer of excitement, Trippy Pizza Company LLC will be offering a variety of delicious and spooky treats. From eerie-themed pizzas to ghoulish desserts.

📸 Photos will be taken and are available for purchase by Shot By Euphemia.

Phantom’s Paradise haunted house will be open to the public Friday October 27th, 6pm-2am. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
For more information, please visit The House of Dream 313 Website (http://www.thehouseofdreams313.com/), Instagram: @thehouseofdreams313 or contact Dreamy Monroe at dreamymonroe@thehouseofdreams313.com

Dreamy Monroe
The House of Dreams 313
+1 248-802-6482
dreamymonroe@thehouseofdreams313.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

