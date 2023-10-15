Global Conscience Leaders Gather in California for the 2023 World Leader Summit of Love and Peace

Many international peace advocates attended the 2023 World Leader Summit of Love and Peace with the hope of finding peaceful solutions for the current tumultuous world situation.

The event kicked off with the melodious music of the Orchestra.

Dr. Pakalitha Bethuel Mosisili, former Prime Minister of Lesotho, emphasized that peacebuilding is not just about ending conflicts. It's about creating the conditions for lasting peace, love and prosperity.

Imam Arif Huskic(right), Founder and President of the Common Word Alliance, an interfaith organization, presented certificates and medals to congratulate Dr. Hong and the inaugurations of the two new Tai Ji Men academies in California.