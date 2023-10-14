Statement by the Prime Minister on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip

CANADA, October 14 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip:

“Canada is deeply concerned by the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. We are working closely with allies and partners in the region to do everything we can to support affected Canadian citizens, including assistance departing from Gaza, the West Bank, and Israel as quickly and safely as possible.

“The rapid and unimpeded access of relief via a humanitarian corridor is essential to address the urgent needs of civilians in Gaza. International law, including humanitarian and human rights law, must be respected and civilians, journalists, humanitarian workers, and medical personnel must be protected. The loss of civilian life is deeply disturbing, and our heartfelt condolences are with all those whose families and communities have been affected. Canadians and people around the world must be steadfast in our support for the protection of civilians, both Israeli and Palestinian.

“Canada will continue to support civilians of Gaza facing urgent humanitarian needs. Our initial commitment of $10 million in humanitarian assistance to trusted partners will provide food, water, emergency medical assistance, and protection services to those affected by the crisis in Gaza, the West Bank, and Israel, none of which will go to Hamas. We will continue to coordinate closely with our international partners, including through the current visit to the region by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly.

“Terrorism is always indefensible, and nothing can justify Hamas’ acts of terror and the killing, maiming, and abduction of Israeli civilians. Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people nor their legitimate aspirations. Canada fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself in accordance with international law. We continue to call for the immediate release of all hostages and demand that they be treated in accordance with international law.

“Canada stands firmly with the Israeli and Palestinian peoples in their right to live in peace, security, with dignity and without fear.”

Canadians in or around the affected area should constantly consult our updated Travel Advice and Advisories and sign up with the Registration of Canadians Abroad service.

For emergency consular assistance, Canadians can contact Global Affairs Canada’s 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre: