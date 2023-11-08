Altered States Wellness Center Transforms CBD Store into Holistic Center in Coppell, TX
Sensory deprivation float therapy, bone-chilling cold plunges, and detoxifying infrared saunas constitute a unique range of spa experiencesCOPPELL, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A well-known local CBD store in Coppell, Texas, has undergone a transformation, emerging as the "Altered States Wellness Center." This renewed establishment is dedicated to providing the community with an array of innovative spa experiences. Among its offerings are cutting-edge sensory deprivation float therapy, invigorating contrast therapy featuring saunas and cold plunges, and an assortment of wellness products that includes CBD, vitamins, supplements, and even kombucha on tap.
Co-owner Joann Struebing emphasized that the rebranding effort goes beyond a mere name change; it signifies a shift in lifestyle. The intention behind this unique rebrand is to infuse a touch of fun and a retro vibe, resulting in an enhanced spa and shopping experience. The spa's mantra, "Alter your state, change your mind," encapsulates the core philosophy of the Altered States experience.
"We're not here to blend in; we're here to stand out and empower our customers to do the same," Ms. Struebing stated. At the Altered States Wellness Center, each visit is designed as a journey of self-discovery and transformation. Personalized coaching and guidance are offered during every session, enabling guests to venture into uncharted wellness territory where boundaries are meant to be pushed.
This boutique spa distinguishes itself from the ordinary with its unique offerings, including sensory deprivation float therapy, exhilarating cold plunges, and detoxifying infrared saunas. Notable additions to the center include a state-of-the-art Recovery Room, offering the rejuvenating benefits of Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) sessions and compression therapy, providing a sanctuary designed to promote optimal recovery.
The Altered States Wellness Center also provides an array of vitamins, supplements, and nootropics, carefully selected to enhance customers' daily lives. The spa invites local residents to embark on a journey of self-discovery and self-improvement, as it's time to "alter your state, change your mind, and transform your life," as further emphasized by Joann Struebing.
About Altered States Wellness Center
