Andreas Weckherlin - a visionary NED, Investor and C-suite Executive – joins Una Terra VC Fund as Advisory Board Member

Andreas Th. Weckherlin - Una Terra VC Fund Advisory Board Member

ZURICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andreas Th. Weckherlin is a seasoned professional with a wealth of experience in the Consumer and Technology sectors, who has made a significant impact in the business world through his roles as senior Executive, NED and investor.

Andreas Weckherlin's journey began with leading multinational corporations, including Nestle, Kraft Foods, and BAT, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership by spearheading large teams and driving growth through insight-based portfolio innovations and sales transformations.

"Achieving excellence in business requires innovation, leadership, growth, and in the last few years, an unwavering commitment to sustainability" says Andreas Th. Weckherlin. "It is an honour to join the Advisory Board at Una Terra Venture Capital Impact Fund and contribute to its mission of addressing climate change and bio-diversity loss through circular economy solutions, leveraging deep industry experience and extensive support from operational partners."

A defining passion of Mr. Weckherlin is to facilitate the substantial development of businesses through the implementation of growth acceleration programs, with a specific interest in sustainability and impact opportunities. In pursuit of this passion, he has co-founded and invested in technology start-ups across Europe, Asia, and the United States since 2013.

Beyond his role as an entrepreneur and investor, Andreas Weckherlin actively contributes to the corporate world as a member of various Boards of Directors, both in the private and non-for-profit sectors. His extensive knowledge and experience have made him a sought-after figure in the business world, frequently invited as a speaker and panelist at conferences.

"Andreas is an inspirational figure and well-connected individual across all continents," remarks Luca Zerbini, CEO and co-founder of Una Terra. "His ability to drive growth and innovation is truly remarkable, and his dedication to helping businesses scale their impact is a testament to his commitment to the long-term wellbeing of people and planet. We immediately found a great alignment of purpose and agenda".

Mr. Weckherlin is a distinguished alumnus of renowned educational institutions, having graduated from the University of St. Gallen (HSG), Harvard Business School (HBS), and IMD Lausanne. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Andreas is an advocate of philanthropy and a lover of modern arts. In his leisure time, he indulges in skiing, golfing, and tennis, highlighting his dedication to both work and play.

Andreas Th. Weckherlin's exceptional journey and contributions to the business world have set him apart as a visionary leader and a force to be reckoned with. His unique blend of experience, innovation, and impact investing has made a lasting impact on the Consumer and Technology sectors, paving the way for new possibilities and growth opportunities.



About Una Terra:

Una Terra was born out of a shared aspiration: to make the world a more sustainable place. Una Terra's ambition is not only to invest capital but also to provide direct support, expertise, education, and leadership to companies aiming to transform entire industries through commercial technology and innovation. They utilise asset-light models that can be scaled through marketing, commercial introductions, partnerships, new market entry, and accelerated go-to-market strategies. Una Terra has received the “Innovative Fund for our Future Award” from the World Economic Forum (Uplink) and is recognized as an "Impact Assets IA50 Emerging Impact Manager." Una Terra is actively engaged with organisations such as UN Global Compact, UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Capitals Coalition, King Charles III Sustainable Market Initiative (SMI) and Terra Carta, World Economic Forum (WEF), and Klosters Forum (KF). Una Terra is a Certified SFDR Art. 9 Fund in accordance with the European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), Science-Based Targets, and is pending B-Corp certification. They are committed to dedicating over 1% of their investments to philanthropic causes for the planet. Una Terra is a partner of EIT Climate KIC and of the Foundation of Prince Albert II of Monaco. Lastly, Una Terra is a member of the Swiss Venture Capital Association (SECA).

Ranjit@unaterra.vc [Ranjit Jathanna]