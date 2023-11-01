The Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast Reaches 10-Year Anniversary as Most Watched Manufacturing Podcast

Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast Manufacturing Outlook ezine

FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast is watched on YouTube and listened to on the most popular podcast apps with 5,000 to 25,000 views on YouTube and thousands of additional listeners per episode on podcast apps like Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and nearly two dozen other listener platforms. Launched on November 4, 2013, the iconic podcast has reached its 10th broadcasting anniversary as the most-viewed or heard weekly manufacturing podcast. The talk show format is geared to all executive and employee levels within manufacturing, including supply chain partners and customers of the more than 600,000 manufacturers across the U.S. The podcast is also popular in many other countries as the Voice of Manufacturing Globally.

"When we launched Manufacturing Talk Radio, it was a marketing tool to help promote sponsors of the show. All Metals & Forge Group was the first sponsor and remains a sponsor today. But the podcast took on a life of its own as notable people from the industry, academia, federal, state, and local elected officials, and directors of industry associations began to take notice and appear as guests on the show. One of its key attributes is that it is not a 'gotcha' interview. It is a friendly conversation to help people in the myriad of manufacturing positions make more informed decisions and keep pace with an industry filled with digital disruption and rapid evolution," said Lewis A. Weiss, founder of the podcast. "We have had guests tell us that their appearance on Manufacturing Talk Radio brought them more business leads and industry awareness than any other marketing channel they have used, so the episodes, now over 800, still provide that marketing value along with the opportunity for guests to speak in general terms about developments in this dynamic ecosystem."

When the Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast launched, its first guest was Brad Holcomb, who was Committee Chair for the Institute of Supply Management's Manufacturing Report on Business(R) at that time, to go beyond the headline Purchasing Manager's Index number and share ISM's understanding of the subindexes that make up that top-line figure. The manufacturing subindexes are New Orders, Production, Employment, Supplier Deliveries, and Inventories in production plants. Each month, ISM continues to present an in-depth discussion of the Manufacturing Report on Business(R) with Tim Fiore, the Services Report on Business(R) with Anthony Nieves, and the Semi-Annual Forecast released in May and December with both of these committee chairs. The ISM Manufacturing and Services Indexes are a monthly gauge of the level of economic activity in the U.S. manufacturing and services sectors versus the previous month. "The detail in the subindexes gives manufacturers and service providers a good read on the recent past ebb and flow of the industry as a whole, and their sector in particular, and has proven to be a potential forecasting tool when the data is compared to previous expansion and recession cycles," said Wiess. "We are grateful to the ISM for their continued involvement with us over this exciting 10-year growth period."

"Our mission has been, and continues to be, to share information that manufacturers and service companies can use to add to discussions within their operations to make more informed decisions. While we have fun doing it, with some occasional levity in our discussions with guests, we are intensely careful to convey accurate and reliable information without political positions overriding reason," Weiss said. "Manufacturing does not like uncertainty, and we are in an unfortunate cycle of much uncertainty, caught between forecasts or recession and expansion, inflation and high employment, inverted bond yields, consumer uncertainty, and other factors that make 2023 and 2024 a kaleidoscope of unpredictable possibilities. This is why we continue to produce the Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast and its more specialized podcasts, including The Flagship Report with noted economist Dr. Chris Kuehl, Manufacturing Think Tank with Cliff Waldman, Moser on Manufacturing with Harry Moser on Reshoring, and Hazard Girls with Emily Soloby and women discussing their roles in non-tradition fields," he said.

"To further enhance the message, we also publish a free monthly ezine called Manufacturing Outlook that dovetails with Manufacturing Talk Radio by discussing the outlook for various manufacturing sectors, and how economies around the world are performing, since imports and exports and a major component of the GDP of many countries. Between Manufacturing Talk Radio and Manufacturing Outlook, we present information that can be used worldwide," said Weiss, who is also the publisher of Manufacturing Outlook. Built in “Outlook” sections, the forward-looking, forward-thinking digital magazine provides the "Outlook" for manufacturing in North America, South America, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Aerospace industry, Automotive, Cyber Security, Energy, and special discussions on burning Issues, developments in graphene, manufacturing raw materials, and unique Manufacturing Tidbits on a wide variety of unusual topics, such as Movie Manufacturing in Hollywood. As a free subscription, it's a real deal," remarked Weiss.

"We look forward to continuing and expanding Manufacturing Talk Radio as a marketing channel, information medium, and umbrella network of many more specialized podcasts to serve the manufacturing industry and services sectors as inclusively in content as possible," Weiss concluded.

About Manufacturing Talk Radio:

Manufacturing Talk Radio is a weekly podcast presenting breaking news, technology developments, business trends, and economic forecasts with industry experts, business executives, thought leaders, academics, association officials, and government representatives about the topics of greatest interest to small, medium, and large manufacturing companies. Hosts Lew Weiss and Tim Grady create casual conversations with guests that are in-depth, insightful, and informative to educate and often entertain any listener working in or aligned with the manufacturing industry. It reaches 5,000 to 25,000 viewers per episode on YouTube, plus thousands of additional listeners on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, iHeartRadio, and many other podcast apps.

About Manufacturing Outlook ezine

Manufacturing Outlook is a forward-looking, forward-thinking, free subscription digital magazine (ezine) published for industry and available at https://manufacturingoutlook.com/the-latest-issue/ for readers interested in the near-term future of manufacturing. It provides the "Outlook" for manufacturing in North America, South America, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Aerospace industry, Automotive, Cyber Security, Energy, and special discussions on burning Issues, development in Graphene, manufacturing raw Materials, and unique Manufacturing Tidbits on a wide variety of unusual topics, such as Movie Manufacturing in Hollywood, reaching nearly 10,000 subscribers.

