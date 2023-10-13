ACC Welcomes DOE Launch of Seven Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs

WASHINGTON (October 13, 2023) — The American Chemistry Council (ACC) issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)’s announcement of “$7 billion to launch seven Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs (H2Hubs) across the nation and accelerate the commercial-scale deployment of low-cost, clean hydrogen.” The new investment will be funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Today’s announcement represents a major milestone in the growth of lower-emissions hydrogen in the United States. With continued advances in production technologies and expansion of supporting infrastructure, hydrogen has tremendous potential as lower-emission fuel or feedstock in many industrial, transportation and energy applications.

“The chemistry industry can play a leadership role, building on our deep process expertise, existing commercial and distribution channels linked to hydrogen production, and access to opportunities to build new markets. The future of lower-emissions hydrogen is likely to be a suite of technologies, with several approaches emerging or being deployed.

“Building out the clean hydrogen economy will likely require a rapid, unprecedented investment in infrastructure along with a commitment to prioritize these projects by officials at all levels. ACC and its members are advocating for effective design of tax credits, grants and loans, infrastructure hubs and other programs, as well as public/private partnerships. We encourage the administration to expedite release of the long-awaited guidance on implementation of the 45V hydrogen production tax credit. We look forward to working together to advance hydrogen and other lower-emissions technologies.”