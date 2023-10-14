5th “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” presents a Sino-Portuguese artistic feast to promote exchange between civilisations

MACAU, October 14 - Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, with the support of the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Municipal Affairs Bureau, TDM - Teledifusão de Macau, S.A., the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, and Air Macau Company Limited, the 5th “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” will be held from October to December this year. This edition of the event upholds the mission of intensifying mutual learning among civilisations, embracing heritage and innovation, and enhancing pluralistic dialogues and bonds among people in order to further extend the diversity and scope of the cultural encounter. The event not only integrates the “2023 GEG Lusofonia Festival”, but also features 70 sessions of activities in seven series, including the “Annual Arts Exhibition between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries”, the “China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival”, a Portuguese fado concert, the “Chinese and Portuguese Picture Book Fair”, “Traditional Music and Dance Performance in the Community”, and wine tasting workshops, counting with the participation of near 600 artists and performers, making good use of revitalised historical districts, creating a splendid artistic and cultural park for the public and unleashing the charm of Macao as a city of Sino-Portuguese cultural and artistic encounter.

The presentation of the programme of the 5th “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” was held today (14 October) at the Taipa Houses, and was attended by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Acting Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Cheng Wai Tong; the Head of Department of Cultural and Recreational Affairs and Civic Education of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, Patsy Ko Pui San; the Chairman of the Executive Committee of Teledifusão de Macau, S.A., Lo Song Man; the Chief Financial Officer of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Ted Chan; the Chief Operating Officer (Finance & Development) of SJM RESORTS, LIMITED, Ben Toh; the Coordinator and Associate Professor of Bachelor of Science in Culinary Arts Management of the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, Christy Ng Yen Nee; and the Executive Director of the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Jacky Fong, among others. An introduction of the programme was presented and excellent performances by local music and dance troupes and a choir were held, which kicked off the Festival with jubilant vibes. IC hopes the Festival can further the cultural and artistic exchange between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries, leverage the bridging role of Macao as “a base for exchange and cooperation where diverse cultures coexist with Chinese culture as the mainstream”, and advance the establishment of Macao as a cultural exchange centre for China and the Portuguese-speaking countries.

Lusofonia Festival promotes Portuguese culture staging traditional music and dance performances in the community

With the generous support of the Galaxy Entertainment Group, this edition of the Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries will once again integrate the Lusofonia Festival, allowing the audience to join these two Portuguese-themed events concurrently, offering a rich cultural experience, and sharing the synergy of the events. The “2023 GEG Lusofonia Festival” will be held from 27 to 29 October with a focus on Portuguese culture, which will feature handicrafts and specialities as well as performances by groups from the Portuguese-speaking countries and around 30 local Portuguese-speaking art troupes.

The Lusofonia Festival combines music and dance, games, gastronomy and cultures from different Portuguese-speaking countries and regions, allowing the public to experience their vitality. Cultural exhibitors from the Portuguese-speaking communities residing in Macao, namely Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, Goa, Daman and Diu, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe, East Timor, as well as the Macanese communities will showcase music, arts and crafts, traditional costumes, gastronomy and touristic information during the three-day event, introducing the public to the long-standing festive traditions and diverse folk customs of the countries and regions.

Ebullient traditional music and dance performances will be staged by the Shenzhen Window of the World Wuzhou Art Troupe from Mainland China and seven traditional music and dance groups from Angola, Brazil, São Tomé and Príncipe, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, East Timor, and Goa, Daman and Diu, showcasing the performing arts and cultural appeal of China and the Portuguese-speaking countries and creating a joyous festive ambience.

Film Festival introduces Chinese and Lusophone cultural elements; picture book fair explores the charm of Chinese and Portuguese literature

Themed “Dresses Galore in Films”, the China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival will display the unique cultures of China and the Portuguese-speaking countries and regions through fashion styling in films. The opening film Good Autumn, Mommy, directed by Chen Shizhong, will be screened at the Galaxy Cinemas on 10 November and over 20 outstanding films from China and the Portuguese-speaking countries will be screened at Cinematheque・Passion from 11 to 23 November. An outdoor screening and a closing film will be held at the Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory and at the Jardim Secreto at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, respectively. Outreach activities such as post-screening seminars and handicraft workshops will also be held to guide the audience into the cinematic world featuring impressive clothes as well as the colourful Chinese and Lusophone cultures.

Themed “Garden of Reading”, this edition of the Chinese and Portuguese Picture Book Fair will be held from 27 October to 5 November at Carmo Hall in Taipa, displaying and selling more than 500 picture books and children’s books mainly in Chinese and Portuguese for ten consecutive days. Admission is free. Two family reading sessions will be held every day to share exquisite picture books from Macao, Mainland China and the Portuguese-speaking countries. Moreover, in order to enrich the book fair, The House of Macao Literature will also launch a series of relevant outreach activities, including the Chinese and Portuguese picture book illustration exhibition entitled “Drawings of Love” from 27 October to 29 December, which will showcase 50 pieces/sets of original works by nine (groups of) illustrators from Mainland China, Portugal and Macao. Several talks and workshops will also be held to inspire imagination and creativity among children and facilitate the development of Macao as a “City of Reading”. Interested parties can register through www.icm.gov.mo/eform/event. Admission is free.

Annual arts exhibition and a Fado concert

Themed “Relations”, the Annual Arts Exhibition between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries will feature 21 works by seven artists from Macao, Mainland China and the Portuguese-speaking countries. The exhibition will be held from 28 October at the Exhibitions Gallery and Nostalgic House of the Taipa Houses, and public artworks will also be presented to the public at two revitalised historical sites, the Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory and the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, from mid-December.

The “Camané and Macao Chinese Orchestra Concert” will be held on 18 November, showcasing the most representative traditional music of Portugal, Fado. With his soul-stirring and emotional voice, the well-known Portuguese fadista Camané will join hands with the Macao Chinese Orchestra under the baton of award-winning guest conductor Yao Shenshen to perform a repertoire of distinctive Portuguese songs newly arranged with Chinese musical instruments, conveying the beauty arising from the harmonious integration of Chinese and Western music. Tickets for the concert are priced at MOP400, MOP300 and MOP 200, and will be on sale from 10am on 15 October, with various discount packages available. Macau Ticketing Network – 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.

Furthermore, the “Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” will partner with the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies to hold two wine tasting workshops, allowing participants to learn the knowledge and culture of delicious wines.

For more information about the “Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries”, please visit the thematic website at www.icm.gov.mo/FCP.