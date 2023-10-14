Rutland Barracks // Eluding, Grossly Negligent Operation, Resisting, Warrant

CASE#: 23B4006480

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/13/2023 at approximately 2334

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Eluding, Grossly Negligent Operation, Resisting arrest, Warrant.

ACCUSED: Bobby Maniery

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 14, 2023 at approximately 2334 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks attempted to stop a vehicle on North Main Street in Rutland City for an observed motor vehicle violation. The vehicle fled from the Trooper’s lights and siren in a grossly negligent manner and State Police discontinued attempting to stop the vehicle. Troopers were able to identify the operator as Bobby Maniery (38) and located the vehicle at a residence known to him. A search warrant was issued and Maniery was located inside the residence and taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing before being lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on an outstanding arrest warrant. Maniery was also issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/27/2023 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.