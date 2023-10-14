Submit Release
Lane Restrictions on US 40, National Road, Main Street, Market Street, and Fifth Street, in Wheeling, to Begin Monday, October 16, 2023

A portion of US 40, at 1903 National Road, near the intersection of Patricia Drive, will be restricted to one lane from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., on Monday, October 16, 2023, through Monday, October 29, 2023, for fiber optic installation. Work will continue westbound on US 40 to Main Street, then Market Street, and end on Fifth Street, in Wheeling. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​​

