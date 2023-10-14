PHILIPPINES, October 14 - Press Release

October 13, 2023 Bong Go champions welfare of military personnel as he gives assistance to soldiers in 39th Infantry Battalion in Makilala, Cotabato Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense, personally provided support and assistance to soldiers at the 39th Infantry Battalion, 10th Infantry Division (10ID) in Barangay Poblacion, Makilala, Cotabato on Monday, October 9. The senator and his team distributed grocery packs to 485 military personnel and balls for basketball and volleyball to select recipients. "As your chairman sa Committee on Sports, gusto ko pong ipagpatuloy na labanan ang kriminalidad, iligal na droga, pati insurgency at terorismo sa pamamagitan po ng pag-engganyo sa mga kabataan to get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit. Kung mayroon kayong mga programa at pa-liga rito, pwede tayong tumulong sa kanila para engganyuhin po hindi lang ang mga sundalo," encouraged Go in his speech. "Ako po reservist po ako. I'm a lieutenant colonel po sa army, reservist po. Magtulungan po tayo, hindi po namin kaya ito gawin sa gobyerno na mag-isa. Kailangan po namin ng tulong ng mga sundalo," he appealed. In his speech, Go recognized the tremendous sacrifices soldiers make to ensure the safety of their fellow Filipinos. It can be recalled that prior to him being elected in the Senate, Go served as a Special Assistant to the President during the Duterte administration, during which, he helped former president Rodrigo Duterte fulfil the salary hike of the government's military and uniformed personnel. Go likewise expressed his support for the proposed Salary Standardization Law 6, saying, "As co-sponsor and author of Salary Standardization Law 5 during the 18th Congress, sana po ay magkaroon pa ng bagong Salary Standardization Law 6. I'm one with the government in seeking to provide another increase in salaries for those working in the public sector." "Sa totoo lang parati naming naririnig salamat Pangulong Duterte, salamat senador sa mga programa. Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n'yo po kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo po sa inyo. Maraming, maraming salamat po sa inyo," cited Go. "Ang dapat pong pasalamatan ang ating mga sundalo. Kaya noong panahon ng giyera sa Marawi mahigit sampung beses kaming pumunta sa Marawi ni (dating) pangulong Duterte. Umabot kami doon mahigit sampung beses para bisitahin po ang mga sundalo to give a moral boost sa kanila. Nandirito po ang inyong senador at nandiyan rin lang po si former president (Duterte) na laging handang sumuporta at handang magpakamatay rin po para sa inyo, handang magpakamatay para sa bayan," he added. In the Senate, Go has filed Senate Bill No. 422, with the goal of offering complimentary legal aid to members of the armed forces and law enforcement officers who confront charges while fulfilling their official duties and responsibilities. Acknowledging the substantial burdens carried by these uniformed individuals, the senator underscored the significance of guaranteeing that they obtain adequate legal support for as long as they are fulfilling their mandate in accordance with the law. Meanwhile, the senator expressed that he is firmly against any proposed pension reform that will negatively impact the entitlements of both active and retired members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and other uniformed personnel. He underscored the importance of recognizing the years they have dedicated to serving and safeguarding the nation. "Ako po'y naniniwala na ang sakripisyo n'yo po ay hindi natutumbasan ng kahit anumang halaga sa mundong ito. Maliit na halaga lang 'yon dahil buhay po ang inyong isinasakripisyo parati, buhay po ang naitataya ninyo," Go acknowledged. "Sa mga sundalo, maraming salamat po sa inyo. Tandaan ninyo mahal na mahal namin kayo ni dating pangulong Duterte at ibibigay ko po ang aking respeto at pagmamahal at pagsaludo ko sa inyo," he ended. On the same day, Go visited several projects he supported in the town, including the ribbon-cutting of a public market, turnover of a municipal building, and a farm-to-market road. He likewise gave assistance to indigents. Go also attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Super Health Center in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat. Later that night, he was in Davao and witnessed the oath taking of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Sinaglaya Class of 2022.